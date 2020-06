Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come and see this wonderfully renovated unit. Home has been meticulously renovated and has a fresh clean modern look. This unit will not last. Appliances are included. Tenant pays gas and electric. As an added convenience for the home there is an onsite washer/dryer. Security deposit and 1st month rent. Application fees apply. Call us today to see this unit. Guaranteed it will not last.