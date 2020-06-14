All apartments in Cleveland
2269 City View Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:05 AM

2269 City View Drive

2269 City View Dr · (440) 537-1292
Location

2269 City View Dr, Cleveland, OH 44113
Tremont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit Main Unit · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Tremont Town Home: Tremont’s only gated community with breathtaking View of downtown Cleveland, newly built 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths in the highly sought after Tremont neighborhood. Just a block away from some of the best restaurants in Cleveland, bordering the new Tow Path extension, and a $5 Uber ride from downtown Cleveland and Ohio City. These properties were featured on HG Network, state of the art appliances, hardwood floors, fenced in brick patio, three balconies and lawn/snow care included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2269 City View Drive have any available units?
2269 City View Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2269 City View Drive have?
Some of 2269 City View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2269 City View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2269 City View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2269 City View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2269 City View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2269 City View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2269 City View Drive does offer parking.
Does 2269 City View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2269 City View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2269 City View Drive have a pool?
No, 2269 City View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2269 City View Drive have accessible units?
No, 2269 City View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2269 City View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2269 City View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2269 City View Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2269 City View Drive has units with air conditioning.
