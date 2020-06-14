2269 City View Drive

Amenities

Tremont Town Home: Tremont’s only gated community with breathtaking View of downtown Cleveland, newly built 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths in the highly sought after Tremont neighborhood. Just a block away from some of the best restaurants in Cleveland, bordering the new Tow Path extension, and a $5 Uber ride from downtown Cleveland and Ohio City. These properties were featured on HG Network, state of the art appliances, hardwood floors, fenced in brick patio, three balconies and lawn/snow care included!