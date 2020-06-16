2212 Selzer Ave

Amenities
Come see this nice 4 bedroom colonial and make it your home today. - Need a BIG house for your BIG family this June?
RPI offers a 4 bedroom house in Selzer Ave Cleveland!
This 1,330 square foot house sits on a 2,912 square foot lot!
features 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom!
Great location! Nearby restaurants, coffee shops, schools, and grocery stores!
Under new management! Also rent-ready remodeled house!
*non-Section 8
For more details and reservation please contact us at 216-868-4496
(RLNE5267684)