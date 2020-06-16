All apartments in Cleveland
2212 Selzer Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2212 Selzer Ave

2212 Selzer Avenue · (216) 868-4496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Cleveland
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2212 Selzer Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44109
Brooklyn - Centre

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2212 Selzer Ave · Avail. now

$895

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1330 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
Come see this nice 4 bedroom colonial and make it your home today. - Need a BIG house for your BIG family this June?

RPI offers a 4 bedroom house in Selzer Ave Cleveland!
This 1,330 square foot house sits on a 2,912 square foot lot!
features 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom!

Great location! Nearby restaurants, coffee shops, schools, and grocery stores!
Under new management! Also rent-ready remodeled house!

*non-Section 8
For more details and reservation please contact us at 216-868-4496

(RLNE5267684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 Selzer Ave have any available units?
2212 Selzer Ave has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2212 Selzer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Selzer Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Selzer Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2212 Selzer Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 2212 Selzer Ave offer parking?
No, 2212 Selzer Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2212 Selzer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 Selzer Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Selzer Ave have a pool?
No, 2212 Selzer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2212 Selzer Ave have accessible units?
No, 2212 Selzer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 Selzer Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2212 Selzer Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2212 Selzer Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2212 Selzer Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
