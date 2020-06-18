All apartments in Cleveland
2116 West 32nd Street
2116 West 32nd Street

2116 West 32nd Street · (216) 446-7772
Location

2116 West 32nd Street, Cleveland, OH 44113
Ohio City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs unit has just been updated. This unit has a limited special leasing offer of $900 for the first three months and then $1100 for the remaining 9 months! New flooring, updated bath and fresh paint throughout. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and is very large. There is also a 3rd room that could be another bedroom or office. Additionally, a stove and refrigerator are included as well washer and dryer hookups. This unit is centrally located in Ohio City, just minutes from the West Side Market and I-90 highway. Not metro approved, application required. Hurry to schedule your showing today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 West 32nd Street have any available units?
2116 West 32nd Street has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2116 West 32nd Street have?
Some of 2116 West 32nd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 West 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2116 West 32nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 West 32nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2116 West 32nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2116 West 32nd Street offer parking?
No, 2116 West 32nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 2116 West 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 West 32nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 West 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 2116 West 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2116 West 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2116 West 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 West 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2116 West 32nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2116 West 32nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2116 West 32nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
