2116 West 32nd Street

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs unit has just been updated. This unit has a limited special leasing offer of $900 for the first three months and then $1100 for the remaining 9 months! New flooring, updated bath and fresh paint throughout. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and is very large. There is also a 3rd room that could be another bedroom or office. Additionally, a stove and refrigerator are included as well washer and dryer hookups. This unit is centrally located in Ohio City, just minutes from the West Side Market and I-90 highway. Not metro approved, application required. Hurry to schedule your showing today!

