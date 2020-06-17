2104 West 10th St

Amenities

Welcome to Tremont Living! This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is right in the heart of all the fun, in one of Cleveland's most historic neighborhoods. If you know Tremont, you know that this is the perfect location, with close proximity to highway access, the heart of downtown Cleveland, and easy access to surrounding suburbs. Just steps from Cleveland's best-rated restaurants, coffee shops, and galleries. The building was built in 1900 and offers all the Cleveland charm you could want, right down to the clawfoot tub. Enjoy the hardwood floors and closet space as well as on-site laundry. You will have one, off-street parking spot, and your smaller, four-legged friends are welcome (with a deposit). Owner takes care of landscaping and city services. You will be close to restaurants, bars, shopping, and RTA stops. Get in on urban living in one of Cleveland's hottest neighborhoods!