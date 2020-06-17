All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:34 PM

2104 West 10th St

2104 West 10th Street · (216) 469-5227
Location

2104 West 10th Street, Cleveland, OH 44113
Tremont

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$849

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Welcome to Tremont Living! This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is right in the heart of all the fun, in one of Cleveland's most historic neighborhoods. If you know Tremont, you know that this is the perfect location, with close proximity to highway access, the heart of downtown Cleveland, and easy access to surrounding suburbs. Just steps from Cleveland's best-rated restaurants, coffee shops, and galleries. The building was built in 1900 and offers all the Cleveland charm you could want, right down to the clawfoot tub. Enjoy the hardwood floors and closet space as well as on-site laundry. You will have one, off-street parking spot, and your smaller, four-legged friends are welcome (with a deposit). Owner takes care of landscaping and city services. You will be close to restaurants, bars, shopping, and RTA stops. Get in on urban living in one of Cleveland's hottest neighborhoods!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 West 10th St have any available units?
2104 West 10th St has a unit available for $849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2104 West 10th St have?
Some of 2104 West 10th St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 West 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
2104 West 10th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 West 10th St pet-friendly?
No, 2104 West 10th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 2104 West 10th St offer parking?
Yes, 2104 West 10th St does offer parking.
Does 2104 West 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 West 10th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 West 10th St have a pool?
No, 2104 West 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 2104 West 10th St have accessible units?
No, 2104 West 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 West 10th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2104 West 10th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2104 West 10th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2104 West 10th St does not have units with air conditioning.
