All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 2043 Random Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
2043 Random Rd
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:48 PM

2043 Random Rd

2043 Random Rd · (440) 655-8370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
University Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2043 Random Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106
University Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1086 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location, location, location!!! Amazing loft style condo unit in old schoolhouse. A must see property in the heart of Little Italy. Walking distance to Case Western, UH, University Circle, Uptown, museums, shops, restaurants, entertainment, parks and more. This 1 bedroom condo can be converted into a 2 bedroom condo with open floor plan with super high ceilings, huge windows with so much natural light shining through. Loft area has a cozy feel, carpeted which could be a second bedroom, office, relaxation area overlooking the living room and nice big windows. Living room has original hard wood floors throughout while the bedroom and hallway have been updated to dark hardwood flooring in 2012. Lovely kitchen with breakfast bar and stools overlooking the living room, great for entertaining! Good size full bath with IN SUITE LAUNDRY. FREE ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE in a gated lot. Lots and lots of closet space and extra storage. Schedule a private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2043 Random Rd have any available units?
2043 Random Rd has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2043 Random Rd have?
Some of 2043 Random Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2043 Random Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2043 Random Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2043 Random Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2043 Random Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 2043 Random Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2043 Random Rd does offer parking.
Does 2043 Random Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2043 Random Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2043 Random Rd have a pool?
No, 2043 Random Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2043 Random Rd have accessible units?
No, 2043 Random Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2043 Random Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2043 Random Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2043 Random Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2043 Random Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2043 Random Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fairmont Creamery
2306 West 17th Street Suite #6
Cleveland, OH 44113
The Athlon
1118 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44115
The Osborn
1001 Huron Road East
Cleveland, OH 44115
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd
Cleveland, OH 44121
The Lumen
1600 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44115
The Garfield
1965 East 6th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
Uptown South
11474 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Bingham
1278 W 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44113

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity