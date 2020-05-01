2043 Random Rd

Amenities

Location, location, location!!! Amazing loft style condo unit in old schoolhouse. A must see property in the heart of Little Italy. Walking distance to Case Western, UH, University Circle, Uptown, museums, shops, restaurants, entertainment, parks and more. This 1 bedroom condo can be converted into a 2 bedroom condo with open floor plan with super high ceilings, huge windows with so much natural light shining through. Loft area has a cozy feel, carpeted which could be a second bedroom, office, relaxation area overlooking the living room and nice big windows. Living room has original hard wood floors throughout while the bedroom and hallway have been updated to dark hardwood flooring in 2012. Lovely kitchen with breakfast bar and stools overlooking the living room, great for entertaining! Good size full bath with IN SUITE LAUNDRY. FREE ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE in a gated lot. Lots and lots of closet space and extra storage. Schedule a private showing today!