hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

18805 Homeway Rd Available 08/01/20 City of Cleveland totally remodeled four bedroom 1 bath bungalow! - City of Cleveland totally remodeled four bedroom 1 bath bungalow, new kitchen, new appliances, new bath, refinished hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms down & 2 bedrooms on 2nd floor. Full basement, 1.5 car detached garage & more.



Contact Christopher Knight at 216-534-2105 for any questions, or to schedule a showing.



**Home will be available on 8/1, No section 8/vouchers, no central air/ac.**



