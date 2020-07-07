All apartments in Cleveland
18805 Homeway Rd

18805 Homeway Road · (888) 396-1194
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18805 Homeway Road, Cleveland, OH 44135
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 18805 Homeway Rd · Avail. Aug 1

$1,150

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1092 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
18805 Homeway Rd Available 08/01/20 City of Cleveland totally remodeled four bedroom 1 bath bungalow! - City of Cleveland totally remodeled four bedroom 1 bath bungalow, new kitchen, new appliances, new bath, refinished hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms down & 2 bedrooms on 2nd floor. Full basement, 1.5 car detached garage & more.

Contact Christopher Knight at 216-534-2105 for any questions, or to schedule a showing.

**Home will be available on 8/1, No section 8/vouchers, no central air/ac.**

(RLNE5403083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18805 Homeway Rd have any available units?
18805 Homeway Rd has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 18805 Homeway Rd have?
Some of 18805 Homeway Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18805 Homeway Rd currently offering any rent specials?
18805 Homeway Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18805 Homeway Rd pet-friendly?
No, 18805 Homeway Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 18805 Homeway Rd offer parking?
Yes, 18805 Homeway Rd offers parking.
Does 18805 Homeway Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18805 Homeway Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18805 Homeway Rd have a pool?
No, 18805 Homeway Rd does not have a pool.
Does 18805 Homeway Rd have accessible units?
No, 18805 Homeway Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 18805 Homeway Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 18805 Homeway Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
