Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This apartment has been completely renovated. New kitchen cabinets and appliances. Laundry in the basement and one parking spot in the rear. Located in the heart of Ohio City, this apartment is walking distance to the restaurants and bars. Just minutes drive from I90 and the shoreway for easy commutes to all parts of town.