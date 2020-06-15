All apartments in Cleveland
1781 West 47th Street

1781 West 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1781 West 47th Street, Cleveland, OH 44102
Detroit - Shoreway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Large Ohio City home for rent - Property Id: 33818

Beautiful, cheerful home located in prime Ohio City location! Situated on a tree-lined street, this 3-bedroom move-in ready home features attractive & well-maintained front yard, private backyard with deck, 2-car garage, 2 full baths, and LOTS of space! The large, light-filled Living Room has built-in cabinetry and sleek flooring. The pristine and stylish kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless appliances, and tile floor. Formal Dining Room off of kitchen. UNBELIEVABLE Master Suite offers a sweeping bedroom, expansive closet, and sizable bathroom w/ double sinks and spacious bath/shower. Neutral colors throughout, this warm and appealing home presents a large laundry room, mud room/pantry, and lots of space to store items in the basement. Conveniently located nearby all of the hot spots in the exciting neighborhoods of Gordon Square, Battery Park, Hingetown, and downtown Cleveland. Fall in love with this home and move right in! Rent includes ADT Pulse alarm monitoring.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/33818
Property Id 33818

(RLNE5832586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1781 West 47th Street have any available units?
1781 West 47th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
What amenities does 1781 West 47th Street have?
Some of 1781 West 47th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1781 West 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1781 West 47th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1781 West 47th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1781 West 47th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1781 West 47th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1781 West 47th Street does offer parking.
Does 1781 West 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1781 West 47th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1781 West 47th Street have a pool?
No, 1781 West 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1781 West 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 1781 West 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1781 West 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1781 West 47th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1781 West 47th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1781 West 47th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
