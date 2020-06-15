1781 West 47th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Available 08/01/20 Large Ohio City home for rent - Property Id: 33818



Beautiful, cheerful home located in prime Ohio City location! Situated on a tree-lined street, this 3-bedroom move-in ready home features attractive & well-maintained front yard, private backyard with deck, 2-car garage, 2 full baths, and LOTS of space! The large, light-filled Living Room has built-in cabinetry and sleek flooring. The pristine and stylish kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless appliances, and tile floor. Formal Dining Room off of kitchen. UNBELIEVABLE Master Suite offers a sweeping bedroom, expansive closet, and sizable bathroom w/ double sinks and spacious bath/shower. Neutral colors throughout, this warm and appealing home presents a large laundry room, mud room/pantry, and lots of space to store items in the basement. Conveniently located nearby all of the hot spots in the exciting neighborhoods of Gordon Square, Battery Park, Hingetown, and downtown Cleveland. Fall in love with this home and move right in! Rent includes ADT Pulse alarm monitoring.

Property Id 33818



