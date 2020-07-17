1380 E. 171st St.

Amenities

Nice 3bd 1ba Home on Quiet Street - NEW! Recently renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home on a quiet street is ready to call your home. Tenant pays electric, gas, and water/sewer. This home is ready to call home! Schedule a showing today!



Screening: We charge $25 per person over the age of 18 which covers our cost for doing the background check. We screen using credit, background and eviction checks as well as income, job history and landlord references. If interested please apply. We look for ways to approve tenants. Many tenants who didn’t think they qualify do.



Neighborhood: Many times people will ask what a specific neighborhood or area is like. We can’t easily answer that question because everyone has a different opinion on that. Our suggestion is to drive by a property at several different times of the day and you will get a very realistic feel for what you can expect when you live at this property.



Pets: We Don't Charge a Pet deposit but we do charge an extra $25 per month for pet. If pets allowed.



Maintenance: Many people ask whether they can do work to a property. B2B Realty has its own maintenance department and we do make sure the properties we manage are safe homes to live in. However to protect our owners, we do not allow tenants to make changes or repairs to the property including painting it except for special exceptions.



(RLNE5905342)