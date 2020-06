Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

The home has been completely remodeled in each room! Brand new kitchen! Brand new bathrooms! Six beds in total! This house comes fully furnished too with TV and WIFI! Just bring your clothes! Walking distance to CWRU, University Hospital, The VA and Cleveland Clinic. Be right next to the best museums Cleveland has to offer!