1938 Parkway Dr

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1938 Parkway Drive (3124 Edgehill - Unit B), Cleveland Hts - Beautifully renovated 4 bed 2 bath side by side duplex!



$1,295 rent / $1,295 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

1-2 small pets under 15lbs OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).

NO CMHA / NO SMOKING

1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing.



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).



Gorgeously renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom side by side duplex in the heart of Cleveland Heights! Located in walking distance to Lee Rd, Coventry Rd, Zagaras Marketplace, Cain Park and a short drive to Case Western University, John Carroll University, University Circle, and downtown Cleveland. Large living room, dining room, and renovated eat in kitchen with appliances provided (stove, fridge & dishwasher)! The basement has washer/dryer hook ups for the resident to use! 2 full bathrooms! 1 car garage space (parking for guests / 2nd cars, etc will need to be on street if city permits) per unit!



Resident is responsible for gas & electric utilities and is to handle snow removal. Serious inquiries only.