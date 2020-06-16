All apartments in Cleveland Heights
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 PM

1938 Parkway Dr

1938 Parkway Drive · (216) 456-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1938 Parkway Drive, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
Grant Deming District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1938 Parkway Drive (3124 Edgehill - Unit B), Cleveland Hts - Beautifully renovated 4 bed 2 bath side by side duplex!

$1,295 rent / $1,295 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
1-2 small pets under 15lbs OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).
NO CMHA / NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing.

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).

Gorgeously renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom side by side duplex in the heart of Cleveland Heights! Located in walking distance to Lee Rd, Coventry Rd, Zagaras Marketplace, Cain Park and a short drive to Case Western University, John Carroll University, University Circle, and downtown Cleveland. Large living room, dining room, and renovated eat in kitchen with appliances provided (stove, fridge & dishwasher)! The basement has washer/dryer hook ups for the resident to use! 2 full bathrooms! 1 car garage space (parking for guests / 2nd cars, etc will need to be on street if city permits) per unit!

Resident is responsible for gas & electric utilities and is to handle snow removal. Serious inquiries only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 Parkway Dr have any available units?
1938 Parkway Dr has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1938 Parkway Dr have?
Some of 1938 Parkway Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 Parkway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1938 Parkway Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 Parkway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1938 Parkway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1938 Parkway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1938 Parkway Dr does offer parking.
Does 1938 Parkway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1938 Parkway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 Parkway Dr have a pool?
No, 1938 Parkway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1938 Parkway Dr have accessible units?
No, 1938 Parkway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 Parkway Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1938 Parkway Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1938 Parkway Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1938 Parkway Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
