Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage walk in closets hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center internet cafe 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed garage on-site laundry fire pit internet access key fob access

Distinctive living at affordable prices. Park Lane Apartments in Cincinnati, Ohio, offers one, two, three and four bedroom homes in a unique high-rise building. Whether you choose to spend the evening in our fitness center, cyber cafe, or community social room, you will always find something to do without ever leaving home. Park Lane is located just minutes from downtown Cincinnati, Xavier, as well as I-71 and I-75. With covered parking and controlled access entry, our community has it all!