Lombardy Flats.

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly e-payments internet access trash valet

Come experience one of the most iconic apartment buildings in Cincinnati with incredible brand new modern details! These spacious apartments 10 to 12 foot ceilings, stunning brick accent walls, brand new kitchens, brand new bathrooms, central a/c and heat. The building features a workout room, an interior courtyard, a rooftop deck that overlooks the Convention Center, City Hall, and the Museum Center, and a laundry facility. The Lombardy is only a 12 minute walk to Paul Brown Stadium, Great American Ballpark, Smale Riverfront Park, The Banks, and Fountain Square.



The Lombardy was constructed in 1881, designed by well-known Cincinnati architect Samuel Hannaford, and commissioned by leading real estate developers, Thomas Emery & Sons. The building is considered one of Cincinnati's first "fashionable" and respectable apartment buildings featuring both kitchens and bathrooms in each apartment. Before it's construction, multi-family buildings did not contain kitchens or separate bathrooms.