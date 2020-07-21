All apartments in Cincinnati
Last updated July 22 2020 at 3:47 AM

Lombardy Flats

322 West 4th Street · (513) 466-1401
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

322 West 4th Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Central Business District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 702 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 604 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lombardy Flats.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
e-payments
internet access
trash valet
Come experience one of the most iconic apartment buildings in Cincinnati with incredible brand new modern details! These spacious apartments 10 to 12 foot ceilings, stunning brick accent walls, brand new kitchens, brand new bathrooms, central a/c and heat. The building features a workout room, an interior courtyard, a rooftop deck that overlooks the Convention Center, City Hall, and the Museum Center, and a laundry facility. The Lombardy is only a 12 minute walk to Paul Brown Stadium, Great American Ballpark, Smale Riverfront Park, The Banks, and Fountain Square.

The Lombardy was constructed in 1881, designed by well-known Cincinnati architect Samuel Hannaford, and commissioned by leading real estate developers, Thomas Emery & Sons. The building is considered one of Cincinnati's first "fashionable" and respectable apartment buildings featuring both kitchens and bathrooms in each apartment. Before it's construction, multi-family buildings did not contain kitchens or separate bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250-$300
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Pets not to exceed 65 lbs. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Street.
Storage Details: Storage Cage: $20/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lombardy Flats have any available units?
Lombardy Flats has 9 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does Lombardy Flats have?
Some of Lombardy Flats's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lombardy Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Lombardy Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lombardy Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Lombardy Flats is pet friendly.
Does Lombardy Flats offer parking?
Yes, Lombardy Flats offers parking.
Does Lombardy Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lombardy Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lombardy Flats have a pool?
No, Lombardy Flats does not have a pool.
Does Lombardy Flats have accessible units?
No, Lombardy Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Lombardy Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lombardy Flats has units with dishwashers.

