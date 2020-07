Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool sauna cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

Welcome to Mt. Adams Living by Towne Properties in Cincinnati, OH! If you're looking for a comfortable lifestyle in an eclectic neighborhood, moments from downtown Cincinnati, Mt. Adams Living is the place to be! Check out our Walkscore to see more about our great neighborhood!