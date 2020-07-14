Amenities
Welcome to the Residences at DeSales Plaza at DeSales Corner in East Walnut Hills. Enjoy upscale living in this new town center with its exciting mix of first floor retail - Cafe DeSales Coffee Shop, Salon DeSales, New Orleans To Go, The Growler, and Suzie Wong's Asian Eats (awarded 4 Stars by Cincinnati Enquirer!) - with perfectly appointed apartment homes above. If you seek fresh, modern apartments close to Mt. Adams and downtown Cincinnati, The Residences at DeSales Plaza is the place to be! Take a look at our WalkScore to learn more about our great neighborhood! We are down to one floorplan folks! This one bedroom won't last long, so get it today!DeSales Plaza a 2 bedroom, the Upland (1st floor West building, no elevator) – 1170SQFT.