Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

Residences at DeSales Plaza

1550 Madison Rd · (513) 306-4812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1550 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45206
East Walnut HIlls

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2204 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit 5032 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 977 sqft

Unit 5007 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1238 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Residences at DeSales Plaza.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
24hr gym
parking
garage
cats allowed
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to the Residences at DeSales Plaza at DeSales Corner in East Walnut Hills. Enjoy upscale living in this new town center with its exciting mix of first floor retail - Cafe DeSales Coffee Shop, Salon DeSales, New Orleans To Go, The Growler, and Suzie Wong's Asian Eats (awarded 4 Stars by Cincinnati Enquirer!) - with perfectly appointed apartment homes above. If you seek fresh, modern apartments close to Mt. Adams and downtown Cincinnati, The Residences at DeSales Plaza is the place to be! Take a look at our WalkScore to learn more about our great neighborhood! We are down to one floorplan folks! This one bedroom won't last long, so get it today!DeSales Plaza a 2 bedroom, the Upland (1st floor West building, no elevator) – 1170SQFT.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500 - up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No Dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage cages

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Residences at DeSales Plaza have any available units?
Residences at DeSales Plaza has 5 units available starting at $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does Residences at DeSales Plaza have?
Some of Residences at DeSales Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Residences at DeSales Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Residences at DeSales Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Residences at DeSales Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, Residences at DeSales Plaza is pet friendly.
Does Residences at DeSales Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Residences at DeSales Plaza offers parking.
Does Residences at DeSales Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Residences at DeSales Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Residences at DeSales Plaza have a pool?
No, Residences at DeSales Plaza does not have a pool.
Does Residences at DeSales Plaza have accessible units?
Yes, Residences at DeSales Plaza has accessible units.
Does Residences at DeSales Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Residences at DeSales Plaza has units with dishwashers.
