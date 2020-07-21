All apartments in Cincinnati
Find more places like The Biltmore.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cincinnati, OH
/
The Biltmore
Last updated July 22 2020 at 3:47 AM

The Biltmore

330 West 4th Street · (513) 449-6074
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cincinnati
See all
Central Business District
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

330 West 4th Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Central Business District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04 · Avail. now

$1,120

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$1,120

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 25 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 28 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Biltmore.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
carpet
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
online portal
Fully renovated apartments with stunning modern finishes! The Biltmore is an eight-story, Italianate style, apartment building constructed in 1881. This building features a mixture of one and two bedroom apartments with high ceilings, charming brick accent walls, beautiful kitchens, and bathrooms and central a/c and heat. The building features a fitness center, an interior courtyard, a rooftop deck that overlooks the Convention Center, City Hall, and the Museum Center, and a laundry facility. Many of the apartments have views of both the interior courtyard and West 4th Street or Perry Street. The Biltmore is only a 12 minute walk to Paul Brown Stadium, Great American Ballpark, Smale Riverfront Park, The Banks, and Fountain Square.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250-$300
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water/Sewer: $35/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, Max weight 40 lb each
Parking Details: City Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Biltmore have any available units?
The Biltmore has 4 units available starting at $1,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does The Biltmore have?
Some of The Biltmore's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Biltmore currently offering any rent specials?
The Biltmore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Biltmore pet-friendly?
Yes, The Biltmore is pet friendly.
Does The Biltmore offer parking?
Yes, The Biltmore offers parking.
Does The Biltmore have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Biltmore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Biltmore have a pool?
No, The Biltmore does not have a pool.
Does The Biltmore have accessible units?
No, The Biltmore does not have accessible units.
Does The Biltmore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Biltmore has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Biltmore?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Union Township
1252 Redleaf Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45103
Montana Ridge Apartments
2660 Montana Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45211
Lisa Ridge
2496 Queen City Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Delta Flats
427 Delta Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45226
Seven at Broadway
345 E 7th St
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Tarpis Woods
3642 Tarpis Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45208
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45241
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street
Cincinnati, OH 45206

Similar Pages

Cincinnati 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCincinnati 2 Bedroom Apartments
Cincinnati Apartments with ParkingCincinnati Pet Friendly Apartments
Cincinnati Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dayton, OHBeavercreek, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OH
Fairfield, OHHamilton, OHFlorence, KYMiamisburg, OH
Kettering, OHOxford, OHCovington, KYLebanon, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestwoodHyde ParkOakley
Mount WashingtonCentral Business DistrictPleasant Ridge
MadisonvilleEast Walnut H Ills

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
Union Institute & UniversityXavier University
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity