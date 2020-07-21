Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated carpet extra storage oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly online portal

Fully renovated apartments with stunning modern finishes! The Biltmore is an eight-story, Italianate style, apartment building constructed in 1881. This building features a mixture of one and two bedroom apartments with high ceilings, charming brick accent walls, beautiful kitchens, and bathrooms and central a/c and heat. The building features a fitness center, an interior courtyard, a rooftop deck that overlooks the Convention Center, City Hall, and the Museum Center, and a laundry facility. Many of the apartments have views of both the interior courtyard and West 4th Street or Perry Street. The Biltmore is only a 12 minute walk to Paul Brown Stadium, Great American Ballpark, Smale Riverfront Park, The Banks, and Fountain Square.