All apartments in Cincinnati
Find more places like Tarpis Woods.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cincinnati, OH
/
Tarpis Woods
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Tarpis Woods

3642 Tarpis Ave · (513) 438-3976
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cincinnati
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3642 Tarpis Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3630-17 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 3632-12 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 3642-10 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tarpis Woods.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tarpis Woods is located in East Hyde Park on a quiet cul-de-sac. You'll be able to walk to East Hyde Park business district from this property. Enjoy the convenience of Dutch's, brunch at Keystone, UDF ice cream, the East Hyde Park Commons (a great park for pets!), and the many restaurants and businesses on Erie Avenue, which is right around the corner. Hyde Park Square and Rookwood Pavilion are a 5 minute drive. This location provides quick and easy access to I-71 and is just minutes from downtown.

This 62 unit apartment community is broken up into 3 separate buildings made up of 20-21 units each. Each unit has been newly renovated with wall-to-wall carpet and modern kitchens including a dishwasher, garbage disposal and a built-in microwave. Each building has central air and coin laundry facilities. Every apartment has either a balcony or a patio, access to the fitness center, and available off-street parking. Pet policy permits cats and small dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: 40lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tarpis Woods have any available units?
Tarpis Woods has 3 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does Tarpis Woods have?
Some of Tarpis Woods's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tarpis Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Tarpis Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tarpis Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, Tarpis Woods is pet friendly.
Does Tarpis Woods offer parking?
Yes, Tarpis Woods offers parking.
Does Tarpis Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tarpis Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tarpis Woods have a pool?
No, Tarpis Woods does not have a pool.
Does Tarpis Woods have accessible units?
No, Tarpis Woods does not have accessible units.
Does Tarpis Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tarpis Woods has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Tarpis Woods?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Grandin House
2101 Grandin Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45208
Heritage Hill Estates
8288 Wooster Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45227
Lisa Ridge
2496 Queen City Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Groton
157 W 7th St
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Sycamore Place
634 Sycamore St
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Riverstone Court
5623 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Hilltop
5601 Viewpointe Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45213

Similar Pages

Cincinnati 1 BedroomsCincinnati 2 Bedrooms
Cincinnati Apartments with ParkingCincinnati Pet Friendly Places
Cincinnati Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OH
Fairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KY
Covington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestwoodHyde ParkOakley
Central Business DistrictMount WashingtonPleasant Ridge
MadisonvilleCollege Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
Union Institute & UniversityXavier University
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity