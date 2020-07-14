Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven range Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tarpis Woods is located in East Hyde Park on a quiet cul-de-sac. You'll be able to walk to East Hyde Park business district from this property. Enjoy the convenience of Dutch's, brunch at Keystone, UDF ice cream, the East Hyde Park Commons (a great park for pets!), and the many restaurants and businesses on Erie Avenue, which is right around the corner. Hyde Park Square and Rookwood Pavilion are a 5 minute drive. This location provides quick and easy access to I-71 and is just minutes from downtown.



This 62 unit apartment community is broken up into 3 separate buildings made up of 20-21 units each. Each unit has been newly renovated with wall-to-wall carpet and modern kitchens including a dishwasher, garbage disposal and a built-in microwave. Each building has central air and coin laundry facilities. Every apartment has either a balcony or a patio, access to the fitness center, and available off-street parking. Pet policy permits cats and small dogs.