Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:56 PM

6844 Sayler Avenue

6844 Sayler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6844 Sayler Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45233
Sayler Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6844 Sayler Avenue have any available units?
6844 Sayler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cincinnati, OH.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
Is 6844 Sayler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6844 Sayler Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6844 Sayler Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6844 Sayler Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6844 Sayler Avenue offer parking?
No, 6844 Sayler Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6844 Sayler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6844 Sayler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6844 Sayler Avenue have a pool?
No, 6844 Sayler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6844 Sayler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6844 Sayler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6844 Sayler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6844 Sayler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6844 Sayler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6844 Sayler Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
