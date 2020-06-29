Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage community garden concierge conference room courtyard fire pit guest suite internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community valet service

The Blonde is the embodiment of urban living. Located at the intersection of Eighth and Main Streets, these efficient new apartment homes put you in the core of downtown's Central Business District, within walking distance to a variety of entertainment options, cultural institutions, and some of the city's best dining and nightlife. Featuring Cincinnati's first Micro apartments along with Studio, One Bedroom, and spacious Two Bedroom floor plans, The Blonde is a place to absorb the energy of the city and discover new ways of living. Be the first to receive upcoming details and pre-leasing opportunities at this exciting community.