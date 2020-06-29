Amenities
The Blonde is the embodiment of urban living. Located at the intersection of Eighth and Main Streets, these efficient new apartment homes put you in the core of downtown's Central Business District, within walking distance to a variety of entertainment options, cultural institutions, and some of the city's best dining and nightlife. Featuring Cincinnati's first Micro apartments along with Studio, One Bedroom, and spacious Two Bedroom floor plans, The Blonde is a place to absorb the energy of the city and discover new ways of living. Be the first to receive upcoming details and pre-leasing opportunities at this exciting community.