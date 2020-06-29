All apartments in Cincinnati
The Blonde
The Blonde

721 Main Street · (513) 866-8939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

721 Main Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Central Business District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Blonde.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
community garden
concierge
conference room
courtyard
fire pit
guest suite
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
valet service
The Blonde is the embodiment of urban living. Located at the intersection of Eighth and Main Streets, these efficient new apartment homes put you in the core of downtown's Central Business District, within walking distance to a variety of entertainment options, cultural institutions, and some of the city's best dining and nightlife. Featuring Cincinnati's first Micro apartments along with Studio, One Bedroom, and spacious Two Bedroom floor plans, The Blonde is a place to absorb the energy of the city and discover new ways of living. Be the first to receive upcoming details and pre-leasing opportunities at this exciting community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $99-$300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
Cats
fee: $300
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Blonde have any available units?
The Blonde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cincinnati, OH.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does The Blonde have?
Some of The Blonde's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Blonde currently offering any rent specials?
The Blonde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Blonde pet-friendly?
Yes, The Blonde is pet friendly.
Does The Blonde offer parking?
Yes, The Blonde offers parking.
Does The Blonde have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Blonde offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Blonde have a pool?
No, The Blonde does not have a pool.
Does The Blonde have accessible units?
Yes, The Blonde has accessible units.
Does The Blonde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Blonde has units with dishwashers.
