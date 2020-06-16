All apartments in Cincinnati
4747 Howard Avenue,
Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:37 PM

4747 Howard Avenue,

4747 Howard Avenue · (513) 737-2640
Location

4747 Howard Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45223
College Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4747 Howard Avenue, · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
4747 Howard Ave 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) **$99 Deposit Special** - **$99 Deposit Special**

Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This cozy home has been completely updated with new siding, new flooring, new paint, new roof, and an updated electrical and plumbing system, an bathroom, a separate dining area, updated kitchen that is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home also has spacious bedrooms, a full basement, and w/d hookups. Outside you will find a patio, off street parking, and a yard perfect for entertaining. Don't pass up this affordable home. Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

(RLNE5163988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4747 Howard Avenue, have any available units?
4747 Howard Avenue, has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 4747 Howard Avenue, have?
Some of 4747 Howard Avenue,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4747 Howard Avenue, currently offering any rent specials?
4747 Howard Avenue, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4747 Howard Avenue, pet-friendly?
Yes, 4747 Howard Avenue, is pet friendly.
Does 4747 Howard Avenue, offer parking?
Yes, 4747 Howard Avenue, does offer parking.
Does 4747 Howard Avenue, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4747 Howard Avenue, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4747 Howard Avenue, have a pool?
No, 4747 Howard Avenue, does not have a pool.
Does 4747 Howard Avenue, have accessible units?
No, 4747 Howard Avenue, does not have accessible units.
Does 4747 Howard Avenue, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4747 Howard Avenue, has units with dishwashers.
