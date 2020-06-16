4747 Howard Avenue,

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

4747 Howard Ave 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) **$99 Deposit Special** - **$99 Deposit Special**



Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This cozy home has been completely updated with new siding, new flooring, new paint, new roof, and an updated electrical and plumbing system, an bathroom, a separate dining area, updated kitchen that is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home also has spacious bedrooms, a full basement, and w/d hookups. Outside you will find a patio, off street parking, and a yard perfect for entertaining. Don't pass up this affordable home. Apply today at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**



(RLNE5163988)