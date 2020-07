Amenities

Brookstone Village Apartments in Cincinnati are perfect if your looking for a combination of city living & enough space to stretch out! Located in the prestigious area of Oakley, the Oakley Playground and Hyde Park Golf & Country Club are just around the corner as well as many area parks and golf communities. The fun festivities on the Ohio River will keep you entertained most weekends and if you enjoy being part of the urban hustle and bustle, the city streets of Cincinnati are minutes away. However, the best part of Brookstone Village Apartments is coming home to an area surrounded in natural beauty with grounds that are well kept and amenities that have been created with your lifestyle in mind. Come see for yourself today!