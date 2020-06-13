39 Apartments for rent in Burlington, KY📍
Planes take off and land at nearby Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport. Barges float down the mighty Ohio River. Cars cruise along Burlington Pike. When you move here, this is the scene that will surround you each and every day. Living in Burlington, you are living in Northern Kentucky, where the Ohio River separates Ohio from Kentucky, an irregular line between the north and the south. This gives the town a rare and special environment that can't be found in other parts of America, and this is where Burlington thrives. Burlington gives you Southern hospitality with the city of Cincinnati at your doorstep. That's exactly what makes life fine and dandy for the 15,926 residents.
Before you take that old letter box to the Burlington Antique Show to see how much it's worth, you have to find a pad and unpack your bags. The market here is similar to many areas within the Cincinnati metropolitan area. Typically speaking, finding several rental homes in Burlington that meet your requirements will be as easy as pie, even if you don't prepare. Without preparation, locating an apartment of your dreams will be much more difficult -- like trying to steal homebase difficult. If you have skills and grit like Cincinnati's Pete Rose though, that might not be an issue.
Anything You Want
Detached houses account for 70% of property rentals here. Apartments and condos total nearly 25%. A pretty good mix to satisfy everyone. This means you have options, especially when you consider over 24% of housing units are renter-occupied. That rate is a bit lower than the state's average, but still high enough to indicate your choices for rental housing won't be limited. If you want a place within an apartment complex, areas like Sky Harbor and Burgundy Hills are great. If you want something in a residential community, try the neighborhood in and around Strike the Gold Drive. Yes, there is a street called Strike the Gold Drive!
Whether or Not to Purchase
If you don't have long term plans or simply don't care for owning a home, the straight answer is don't purchase. Home rentals are more convenient than purchasing and provide you with much more flexibility. If you plan to stay a while, know that over 75% of the city's units are owner-occupied. That's largely because the real estate market in many towns across Northern Kentucky is thriving and opportunities to profit from this trend are increasing. Again, there are some great property rentals in Burlington. If you have no definite arrangements, rent first and revisit this question later.
Some Advice
At certain times of the year rental listings in Burlington are slim pickings regardless of whether you are searching for townhouses for rent or city apartments. Don't panic. The market here has its peak season: May through August. Many people are moving in and out of places during this season. There's competition but open rental listings abound. You should be able to find what you need in a short time, especially considering you don't have to worry about the condition of most pads because over 72% of homes in Burlington were built after 1990. As mentioned before, this town places importance on quality. Most houses and apartments here have been masterfully constructed, and while you should still check to make sure everything is running well, you don't have to be too concerned. To sum it up, during the summer, you should only need 10 to 15 days to land a new pad. During other times of the year give yourself 20 days if possible as there are simply fewer openings.
Getting the Deal Done
Finalizing your rental is a much smoother and quicker process than a lot of neighborhoods north of the Ohio River. Be sure to have enough cash for one month's rent, the deposit, and the realtor's commission. Staff at managed communities may ask for additional things like a credit score and proof of income, but landlords typically just want to know that they will receive their dough each month. If you rent with an individual owner, try negotiating. Bargaining skills are valued and respected in Burlington. Who knows where discussions could lead you? Maybe by paying three month's rent upfront you can negotiate free heating.
Do you want easy access to the nightlife in nearby Covington and Cincinnati? Do you want to live beside a golf course? Are you in love with airplanes? There are a lot of questions to consider before deciding upon your neighborhood. Set your priorities, do a little research and select your neighborhood before hunting for a rental.
Town Center: The city comes alive in spots like Idlewild Park and Tousey House Tavern. Houses, townhomes, condos and apartments are all available within this neighborhood. Some subdivisions offer a lot of space and there are a few farms here. The Little Britain Farm Carriage is worth visiting.
Gunpowder Creek: This area occupies the south section of town. It's mostly residential. Gunpowder Creek Nature Park is the main highlight.
Boone Woods: This might be the most convenient area to live in Burlington. It's close to Kroger (a large grocery store), Burlington Pike and I-71, and the Boone County Public Library. Highlights include Skyline Chili (a famous local restaurant) and Meadowood Golf Course.
Living in Burlington is really being a part of the greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area. If you want to go shopping at Florence Mall, catch a Bengals football game at Paul Brown Stadium, or visit Newport Aquarium a car is recommended as buses are not as convenient in Burlington as other areas of Northern Kentucky. Biking and walking works fine within town and is a common method for locals to exercise. Taxis, of course, are sometimes used.
Once you get to know Burlington, you will learn that it is a place that strives for quality. Make sure that your teak rocking chair is actually made of teak before you take it to that antique show. When folks here are not busy with the things that keep folks busy, they like to get out and explore the area. A Reds' baseball game at Great American Ball Park, a beer at Bar Louie beside the Ohio River and a walk across the Purple People Bridge are just a few of the common free time activities people here enjoy. Within the city, spots like Boone Woods County Park, Gold Star Chili and Burlington Shopping Center are always full of life. When you get back home from a day out and watch the airline jets bolting above the clouds, you'll realize that Burlington sits within a perfect location. You can kick back and watch it all fly by you if you want. You can also dive right into the action anytime you please.