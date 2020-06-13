39 Apartments for rent in Burlington, KY

Relocating to Burlington

Before you take that old letter box to the Burlington Antique Show to see how much it's worth, you have to find a pad and unpack your bags. The market here is similar to many areas within the Cincinnati metropolitan area. Typically speaking, finding several rental homes in Burlington that meet your requirements will be as easy as pie, even if you don't prepare. Without preparation, locating an apartment of your dreams will be much more difficult -- like trying to steal homebase difficult. If you have skills and grit like Cincinnati's Pete Rose though, that might not be an issue.

Anything You Want

Detached houses account for 70% of property rentals here. Apartments and condos total nearly 25%. A pretty good mix to satisfy everyone. This means you have options, especially when you consider over 24% of housing units are renter-occupied. That rate is a bit lower than the state's average, but still high enough to indicate your choices for rental housing won't be limited. If you want a place within an apartment complex, areas like Sky Harbor and Burgundy Hills are great. If you want something in a residential community, try the neighborhood in and around Strike the Gold Drive. Yes, there is a street called Strike the Gold Drive!

Whether or Not to Purchase

If you don't have long term plans or simply don't care for owning a home, the straight answer is don't purchase. Home rentals are more convenient than purchasing and provide you with much more flexibility. If you plan to stay a while, know that over 75% of the city's units are owner-occupied. That's largely because the real estate market in many towns across Northern Kentucky is thriving and opportunities to profit from this trend are increasing. Again, there are some great property rentals in Burlington. If you have no definite arrangements, rent first and revisit this question later.

Some Advice

At certain times of the year rental listings in Burlington are slim pickings regardless of whether you are searching for townhouses for rent or city apartments. Don't panic. The market here has its peak season: May through August. Many people are moving in and out of places during this season. There's competition but open rental listings abound. You should be able to find what you need in a short time, especially considering you don't have to worry about the condition of most pads because over 72% of homes in Burlington were built after 1990. As mentioned before, this town places importance on quality. Most houses and apartments here have been masterfully constructed, and while you should still check to make sure everything is running well, you don't have to be too concerned. To sum it up, during the summer, you should only need 10 to 15 days to land a new pad. During other times of the year give yourself 20 days if possible as there are simply fewer openings.

Getting the Deal Done

Finalizing your rental is a much smoother and quicker process than a lot of neighborhoods north of the Ohio River. Be sure to have enough cash for one month's rent, the deposit, and the realtor's commission. Staff at managed communities may ask for additional things like a credit score and proof of income, but landlords typically just want to know that they will receive their dough each month. If you rent with an individual owner, try negotiating. Bargaining skills are valued and respected in Burlington. Who knows where discussions could lead you? Maybe by paying three month's rent upfront you can negotiate free heating.