39 Apartments for rent in Burlington, KY

Burlington
9 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartments
1735 Tanglewood Ct, Burlington, KY
1 Bedroom
$860
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1108 sqft
With plenty of one- and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from, you are sure to find the right fit. Apartment community features include a pool, fire pit, fitness center, dog park, community room, playground, basketball court, and more!

Burlington
1 Unit Available
1977 Timberwyck Lane
1977 Timberwyck Lane, Burlington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Convenient living with everything at your fingertips! This exclusive community offers a pool, clubhouse, and fitness center as well as grocery shopping within walking distance.
Union
8 Units Available
Columns on Wetherington
1620 Corinthian Dr, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1362 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace, washer and dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale community amenities include car wash area, basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and putting green.
15 Units Available
Blue Grass Manor
3904 Lori Dr, Erlanger, KY
1 Bedroom
$720
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
887 sqft
Natural light and air conditioning. Colorful units with walk-in closets and extra storage. Community has mature landscaping. Pet-friendly complex with off-street parking. Short drive to downtown Cincinnati and easy access to I-71/75.
$
3 Units Available
Weaver Farm
1001 Tamarack Cir, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$949
825 sqft
Ideally located in a quiet setting convenient to I-75. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with step-saving floor plans in a top-rated community with abundant green space. Residents have access to a gym and several laundry centers.
$
10 Units Available
The Trails of Saddlebrook
646 Meadowlands Trail, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$950
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1226 sqft
Contemporary apartments surrounded by countryside yet close to the I-75 with access to Cincinnati. Each unit has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and a large private balcony or patio.
Central Florence
16 Units Available
Grand at Florence
855 Clubtrail Dr, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,046
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,832
1566 sqft
Welcome to Grand at Florence, a spectacular new townhome and garden apartment community in lovely Northern Kentucky.

Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
8257 Rose Petal Drive
8257 Rose Petal Drive, Boone County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1592 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.

Sayler Park
1 Unit Available
170 Richardson Place - 1
170 Richardson Pl, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$585
500 sqft
Re-done and Updated! Large 1 Bedroom apartment with Dining Area, Laundry Facilities on-site. Secure building. Off-street parking. Owners pays heat, water and trash. No Pets. SD the same as 1 months rent. Owner accepting assistance programs.

Sayler Park
1 Unit Available
6360 Revere Avenue - 5
6360 Revere Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
600 sqft
Great unit, lots of updates, paint colors, carpet and fixtures. Refrigerator and Stove provided. Electric, water and trash paid. No Pets. No Smoking. Owner accepting assistance programs. Multi family Building, 1 and 2 bedroom units.
Westwood
18 Units Available
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
757 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
Westwood
4 Units Available
Lisa Ridge
2496 Queen City Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$705
705 sqft
Experience contemporary Cincinnati living in this downtown apartment block. Sparkling swimming pool, controlled entry doors and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Units have window coverings and walk-in closets. Close to Interstate 75.
4 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
100 River Road, Lawrenceburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$899
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tuscany Bay in Lawrenceburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
100 River Dr, Lawrenceburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$663
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1180 sqft
Traditional family homes in Lawrenceburg, just north of Route 50. Air conditioning, carpets, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and garbage disposal. On-site swimming pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.

West Price Hill
1 Unit Available
4837 Rapid Run Road
4837 Rapid Run Pike, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
Nicely updated and redone unit in West Price Hill - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QD66a3Fzbia&brand=0 Great unit with 2 bedrooms, an office, and 1.5 baths. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood througout, and other great features. (RLNE5745511)

Mack North
1 Unit Available
4194 Rybolt Road
4194 Rybolt Road, Mack, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1670 sqft
4194 Rybolt Road Available 06/19/20 4194 Rybolt Rd 3BR/1.5BA (Oak Hills) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Newly Renovated 3BR/1.5BA home located in Oak Hills.

1 Unit Available
4491 Foley Road
4491 Foley Road, Hamilton County, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful & charming 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home. Home boasts bright, sunny rooms adorned with original natural woodwork and hardwood floors.

Bridgetown North
1 Unit Available
5926 LAWRENCE RD
5926 Lawrence Road, Bridgetown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1372 sqft
Bridgetown - Cute 3 bed 1.5 bath brick cape cod. - Bridgetown - 3bed 1.5 bath w gargage and fence (RLNE5857864)

Sedamsville
1 Unit Available
310 Fairbanks Ave 3
310 Fairbanks Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$525
500 sqft
Penthouse Studio Apt - Property Id: 297627 Nice spacious penthouse Studio Apt on the top floor of a 3 family bldg. Quiet secure building Tenant pays electric only. Owner pays heat. Move in ready Fridge and stove included.

1 Unit Available
511 Main St
511 Main Street, Lawrenceburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
995 sqft
Apartment For Rent Lawrenceburg Indiana - Property Id: 75957 Are you looking for a spacious 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartment. This property comes with a nice deck on the back, along with off street parking.

1 Unit Available
5405 Plover Lane
5405 Plover Lane, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1436 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.

Sayler Park
1 Unit Available
7043 Gracely Drive
7043 Gracely Drive, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1155 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.

Delshire
1 Unit Available
4166 Copperfield Lane
4166 Copperfield Lane, Delshire, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1475 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.

West Price Hill
1 Unit Available
980 Woodbriar Lane
980 Woodbrier Lane, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1308 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Median Rent in Burlington

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Burlington is $776, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,020.
Studio
$666
1 Bed
$776
2 Beds
$1,020
3+ Beds
$1,425
City GuideBurlington
The Burlington Antique Show, which is regularly held at the Boone County Fairgrounds, draws the Midwest's most enthusiastic collectors and traders. In this atmosphere, it's easy to see Burlington has an affection for well-crafted, beautiful objects. That attraction to unique things of high quality carries over to the way people live in this city.

Planes take off and land at nearby Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport. Barges float down the mighty Ohio River. Cars cruise along Burlington Pike. When you move here, this is the scene that will surround you each and every day. Living in Burlington, you are living in Northern Kentucky, where the Ohio River separates Ohio from Kentucky, an irregular line between the north and the south. This gives the town a rare and special environment that can't be found in other parts of America, and this is where Burlington thrives. Burlington gives you Southern hospitality with the city of Cincinnati at your doorstep. That's exactly what makes life fine and dandy for the 15,926 residents.

Relocating to Burlington

Before you take that old letter box to the Burlington Antique Show to see how much it's worth, you have to find a pad and unpack your bags. The market here is similar to many areas within the Cincinnati metropolitan area. Typically speaking, finding several rental homes in Burlington that meet your requirements will be as easy as pie, even if you don't prepare. Without preparation, locating an apartment of your dreams will be much more difficult -- like trying to steal homebase difficult. If you have skills and grit like Cincinnati's Pete Rose though, that might not be an issue.

Anything You Want

Detached houses account for 70% of property rentals here. Apartments and condos total nearly 25%. A pretty good mix to satisfy everyone. This means you have options, especially when you consider over 24% of housing units are renter-occupied. That rate is a bit lower than the state's average, but still high enough to indicate your choices for rental housing won't be limited. If you want a place within an apartment complex, areas like Sky Harbor and Burgundy Hills are great. If you want something in a residential community, try the neighborhood in and around Strike the Gold Drive. Yes, there is a street called Strike the Gold Drive!

Whether or Not to Purchase

If you don't have long term plans or simply don't care for owning a home, the straight answer is don't purchase. Home rentals are more convenient than purchasing and provide you with much more flexibility. If you plan to stay a while, know that over 75% of the city's units are owner-occupied. That's largely because the real estate market in many towns across Northern Kentucky is thriving and opportunities to profit from this trend are increasing. Again, there are some great property rentals in Burlington. If you have no definite arrangements, rent first and revisit this question later.

Some Advice

At certain times of the year rental listings in Burlington are slim pickings regardless of whether you are searching for townhouses for rent or city apartments. Don't panic. The market here has its peak season: May through August. Many people are moving in and out of places during this season. There's competition but open rental listings abound. You should be able to find what you need in a short time, especially considering you don't have to worry about the condition of most pads because over 72% of homes in Burlington were built after 1990. As mentioned before, this town places importance on quality. Most houses and apartments here have been masterfully constructed, and while you should still check to make sure everything is running well, you don't have to be too concerned. To sum it up, during the summer, you should only need 10 to 15 days to land a new pad. During other times of the year give yourself 20 days if possible as there are simply fewer openings.

Getting the Deal Done

Finalizing your rental is a much smoother and quicker process than a lot of neighborhoods north of the Ohio River. Be sure to have enough cash for one month's rent, the deposit, and the realtor's commission. Staff at managed communities may ask for additional things like a credit score and proof of income, but landlords typically just want to know that they will receive their dough each month. If you rent with an individual owner, try negotiating. Bargaining skills are valued and respected in Burlington. Who knows where discussions could lead you? Maybe by paying three month's rent upfront you can negotiate free heating.

Burlington Neighborhoods

Do you want easy access to the nightlife in nearby Covington and Cincinnati? Do you want to live beside a golf course? Are you in love with airplanes? There are a lot of questions to consider before deciding upon your neighborhood. Set your priorities, do a little research and select your neighborhood before hunting for a rental.

Town Center: The city comes alive in spots like Idlewild Park and Tousey House Tavern. Houses, townhomes, condos and apartments are all available within this neighborhood. Some subdivisions offer a lot of space and there are a few farms here. The Little Britain Farm Carriage is worth visiting.

Gunpowder Creek: This area occupies the south section of town. It's mostly residential. Gunpowder Creek Nature Park is the main highlight.

Boone Woods: This might be the most convenient area to live in Burlington. It's close to Kroger (a large grocery store), Burlington Pike and I-71, and the Boone County Public Library. Highlights include Skyline Chili (a famous local restaurant) and Meadowood Golf Course.

Getting around the Burlington Area

Living in Burlington is really being a part of the greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area. If you want to go shopping at Florence Mall, catch a Bengals football game at Paul Brown Stadium, or visit Newport Aquarium a car is recommended as buses are not as convenient in Burlington as other areas of Northern Kentucky. Biking and walking works fine within town and is a common method for locals to exercise. Taxis, of course, are sometimes used.

Once you get to know Burlington, you will learn that it is a place that strives for quality. Make sure that your teak rocking chair is actually made of teak before you take it to that antique show. When folks here are not busy with the things that keep folks busy, they like to get out and explore the area. A Reds' baseball game at Great American Ball Park, a beer at Bar Louie beside the Ohio River and a walk across the Purple People Bridge are just a few of the common free time activities people here enjoy. Within the city, spots like Boone Woods County Park, Gold Star Chili and Burlington Shopping Center are always full of life. When you get back home from a day out and watch the airline jets bolting above the clouds, you'll realize that Burlington sits within a perfect location. You can kick back and watch it all fly by you if you want. You can also dive right into the action anytime you please.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Burlington?
In Burlington, the median rent is $666 for a studio, $776 for a 1-bedroom, $1,020 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,425 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Burlington, check out our monthly Burlington Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Burlington?
Some of the colleges located in the Burlington area include Georgetown College, Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, and University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Burlington?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Burlington from include Cincinnati, Middletown, Mason, Fairfield, and Hamilton.

