Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool 24hr maintenance guest parking package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

A quiet retreat in the middle of the city! Montana Valley Apartments in Cincinnati, Ohio, offers the best homes for anyone looking for peace and quiet along with the convenience of being minutes from downtown Cincinnati, local universities and colleges, as well as I -75 and I-74. Our residents love having a gated community, washer/dryer connections in their own homes and a sparkling pool just outside their front door. Whether you are searching for a one, two or three bedroom home, Montana Valley offers the perfect location and community for city goers and nature lovers alike!