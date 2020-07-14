All apartments in Cincinnati
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Montana Valley Apartments

2678 Montana Ave · (513) 283-0422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2678 Montana Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211
Westwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 31 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1804 · Avail. Aug 9

$840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit 0409 · Avail. Jul 29

$870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 0605 · Avail. Aug 10

$870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Montana Valley Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
guest parking
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
A quiet retreat in the middle of the city! Montana Valley Apartments in Cincinnati, Ohio, offers the best homes for anyone looking for peace and quiet along with the convenience of being minutes from downtown Cincinnati, local universities and colleges, as well as I -75 and I-74. Our residents love having a gated community, washer/dryer connections in their own homes and a sparkling pool just outside their front door. Whether you are searching for a one, two or three bedroom home, Montana Valley offers the perfect location and community for city goers and nature lovers alike!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee; $50 gate remote fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 30 lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Montana Valley Apartments have any available units?
Montana Valley Apartments has 3 units available starting at $840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does Montana Valley Apartments have?
Some of Montana Valley Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montana Valley Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Montana Valley Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montana Valley Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Montana Valley Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Montana Valley Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Montana Valley Apartments offers parking.
Does Montana Valley Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Montana Valley Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Montana Valley Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Montana Valley Apartments has a pool.
Does Montana Valley Apartments have accessible units?
No, Montana Valley Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Montana Valley Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Montana Valley Apartments has units with dishwashers.
