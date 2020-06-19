19 W Court St. Unit 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Studious 1 Bed/1.5 Bath Loft Over 1,600 Sq. Ft. Heart of Downtown Cincy Only $1550/mo!!! - You do not want to miss out on this one of a kind opportunity to snag this oversized, spacious, bright and beautiful one bedroom loft located on 19 W Court St on the top floor of a private condominium building just seconds from all your favorite restaurants, brand new Krogers, OTR, Washington Park and so much more!!!



This unit is over 1,600 sq. ft. and comes with a fully equipped stainless steal kitchen, high ceilings, fire place, full size washer/dryer, central air, forced heat, restricted entry, video intercom, ONE OFF STREET PARKING SPOT INCLUDED (value of $165/mo!!!), freight elevator, large bedroom, custom closet, a BEAUTIFUL SKYLIGHT feature and the list goes on and on!



Besides the free parking spot, rent also includes water, sewage, trash and recycling.



Capture the excitement and essences of living downtown! To schedule a showing today please call our leasing office at (513) 445-3634 or for fastest response email us at leasing.db@gmail.com! Rental Applications and security deposit required in order to secure unit.



***Given the recent circumstances with Covid-19, we require all prospect to wear masks during the showings, if mask is not work, we reserve the right to reschedule. Thank you!***



No Pets Allowed



