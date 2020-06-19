All apartments in Cincinnati
19 W Court St. Unit 4

19 West Court Street · No Longer Available
Location

19 West Court Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Central Business District

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Studious 1 Bed/1.5 Bath Loft Over 1,600 Sq. Ft. Heart of Downtown Cincy Only $1550/mo!!! - You do not want to miss out on this one of a kind opportunity to snag this oversized, spacious, bright and beautiful one bedroom loft located on 19 W Court St on the top floor of a private condominium building just seconds from all your favorite restaurants, brand new Krogers, OTR, Washington Park and so much more!!!

This unit is over 1,600 sq. ft. and comes with a fully equipped stainless steal kitchen, high ceilings, fire place, full size washer/dryer, central air, forced heat, restricted entry, video intercom, ONE OFF STREET PARKING SPOT INCLUDED (value of $165/mo!!!), freight elevator, large bedroom, custom closet, a BEAUTIFUL SKYLIGHT feature and the list goes on and on!

Besides the free parking spot, rent also includes water, sewage, trash and recycling.

Capture the excitement and essences of living downtown! To schedule a showing today please call our leasing office at (513) 445-3634 or for fastest response email us at leasing.db@gmail.com! Rental Applications and security deposit required in order to secure unit.

***Given the recent circumstances with Covid-19, we require all prospect to wear masks during the showings, if mask is not work, we reserve the right to reschedule. Thank you!***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5719991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 W Court St. Unit 4 have any available units?
19 W Court St. Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cincinnati, OH.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 W Court St. Unit 4 have?
Some of 19 W Court St. Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 W Court St. Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
19 W Court St. Unit 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 W Court St. Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 19 W Court St. Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 19 W Court St. Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 19 W Court St. Unit 4 does offer parking.
Does 19 W Court St. Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 W Court St. Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 W Court St. Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 19 W Court St. Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 19 W Court St. Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 19 W Court St. Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 19 W Court St. Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 W Court St. Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
