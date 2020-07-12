/
university park
98 Apartments for rent in University Park, Akron, OH
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
Studio
$725
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1129 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
363 Danville Ct
363 Danville Court, Akron, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,080
1373 sqft
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON - STUDENT RENTAL | Welcome to 363 Danville Ct, Akron, OH. This is one of the only properties that is located on a private drive near the university. This property is being rented for a total of $1,080 or $360 per room.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
369 Danville Ct
369 Danville Court, Akron, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,080
1405 sqft
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON - STUDENT RENTAL | Welcome to 369 Danville Ct, Akron, OH. Available for rent immediately. This is one of the only properties that is located on a private drive near the university.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
370 Danville Ct
370 Danville Court, Akron, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,080
1373 sqft
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON - STUDENT RENTAL | Welcome to 370 Danville Ct, Akron, OH. Available for rent immediately. This is one of the only properties that is located on a private drive near the university.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
460 Kirn Street - 460
460 Kirn St, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2175 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 460 Kirn Street - 460 in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
598 Wilson St
598 Wilson Street, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$625
Here is your chance to live in a piece of Akron history! Built in 1894, this historic three bedroom colonial features hardwood floors, fresh paint, first floor laundry hookups, spacious kitchen (tenant must supply their own appliances), a basement
Results within 1 mile of University Park
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
955 Concord Ave
955 Concord Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$749
1040 sqft
3 Bedroom home for rent - Welcome to 955 Concord Ave. This Beautiful 3 bedroom home has an updated kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint throughout, updated electrical and plumbing, new carpeting in bedrooms, basement recently dry-locked.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1105 2nd Avenue - 33
1105 2nd Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$545
525 sqft
Newly updated, spacious one bedroom, one bathroom apartment off of S Arlington Street. Brand new flooring, appliances, and freshly painted. Building is managed by a professional property management company.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
872 East Crosier St
872 East Crosier Street, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1184 sqft
3 bed 1 bath home ready to rent. Clean and can move in right away. $800 Deposit and $800 rent. Tenants pay e/g/w/s/t. $50 application fee. NO CREDIT CHECK. Just reviewing eviction and criminal history. Answer in 24 hours.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
321 Cole Avenue
321 Cole Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$749
1040 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one! (RLNE5899566)
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
292 Nicholas Ct
292 Nicholas Ct, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
Spacious garden style apartment set up like townhomes. Each apartment has own large covered front porch and back area. The first floor has nice size living area, dining area, and quaint kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
43-45 Cotter Ave
43 Cotter Ave, Akron, OH
Studio
$625
1 Bedroom
Ask
Spacious efficiency apartment, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This first floor efficiency has two large rooms and full kitchen, included are tons of storage areas in the apartment. Apartment décor neutral in color with some old school charm.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
167 Chittenden
167 Chittenden Street, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$575
First floor semi updated two bedroom unit in a multi unit apartment building. Living room and bedrooms have hardwood flooring. Kitchen has newer flooring, updated cabinets and some parts of unit are freshly painted.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
439 Margaret
439 Margaret Street, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$695
3 Bedroom 1 bath - Welcome to 439 Margaret. This spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath, two-story home is ready to rent immediately. * Cats and small dogs negotiable * No section 8 * Tenant pays all utilities CALL 330-529-5476 to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
509 Alexandar Ave
509 Alexander Street, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$725
1189 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 bath - Welcome to this clean and move in ready 3 bedroom house!! This home has a big kitchen with plenty of room for a table.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
854 Lovers Lane
854 Lovers Lane, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$730
1122 sqft
2 Bedroom home for rent - Welcome to 854 Lovers lane. This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home located in Akron Ohio. Home includes Brand new refrigerator and stove. All electrical and plumbing has been updated.
Results within 5 miles of University Park
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$853
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$957
1160 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$972
1000 sqft
Redwood Akron is one of Akron's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. ENHV has both 2x2 and 2x1.5, they all only one car garages. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
16 Units Available
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1247 sqft
Plenty of outdoor recreation nearby in the Portage Lake Recreation area. Outdoor heated pool, renovated clubhouse, on-site staff and 24-hour maintenance. High-speed internet access available.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
112 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$695
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
773 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
980 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
1201 Liverpool St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1209 sqft
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is one of Cuyahoga Fall's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached two-car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
543 Eastland Ave Unit B
543 Eastland Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
Cozy two bedroom unit near the University of Akron - Property Id: 95905 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95905 Property Id 95905 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5926538)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1874 Adelaide Blvd
1874 Adelaide Boulevard, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
748 sqft
Home For Sale w/ Direct No Credit Check Loan -- NOT FOR RENT - 1874 Adelaide Blvd, Akron, OH 44305 2 beds 1 bath 748 sqft Buy a classic American Craftsman house with low down payment and no credit check loan. We will make you the loan.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2170 Wichert Dr
2170 Wichert Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1190 sqft
Welcome home to 2170 Wichert Drive in Cuyahoga Falls Ohio! This Cape Cod home is updated and ready for you to move right in! Updates include electrical and plumbing, HVAC, Hot water tank, blown in insulation, privacy fence, and new carpeting.
