Kent State University at Kent
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:15 AM
3 Apartments For Rent Near Kent State University at Kent
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Apartments
6115 Pebblebrook Ln, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$913
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1130 sqft
Residents enjoy a sun deck, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Units have breakfast bars, glamour baths and spacious dens. Community is located near Midway Drive-In Theater and Walmart Supercenter.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
1300 Brimfield Dr Apt A-8
1300 Brimfield Drive, Portage County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
CALL FOR OPEN HOUSE TIMES Won't last long, call Cassey at 330-515-RENT(7368) Fantastic clean apartment that includes water, sewer, trash, ample parking, A/C, playgrounds, patios/balconies, community feel with lots of green, secure laundry
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairchild
290 Spaulding Drive -203
290 Spaulding Boulevard, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
This two bedroom, one bath unit is perfect for coming home to after a long day. The kitchen is fully equipped and made for the amateur. There is ample living room and dining room space. The two bedrooms have lots of closet space.
