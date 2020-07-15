/
Malone University
7 Apartments For Rent Near Malone University
Hercules
1000 Market Ave S, Canton, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1327 sqft
Great location in downtown close to shops, dining, and entertainment. New luxury development with gourmet kitchens, spacious layouts and lots of light. Community has a coffee bar and WiFi lounge.
200 Rose Lane St SE
200 Rose Lane Street Southeast, North Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
1235 sqft
2 Bedroom Duplex in North Canton - Property Id: 319060 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom all electric duplex for rent in North Canton! 1 car attached garage & utility room with washer/dryer hook ups in the lower level.
Harrison Hills
1817 Trinity Place Northwest
1817 Trinity Place Northwest, Canton, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
518 sqft
Legends Pointe is located in a serene residential neighborhood on a cul-de-sac, a short drive from the Hall of Fame, highways, and Belden Village Shopping Area in Canton, Ohio.
Vassar Park
1725 Woodland Ave NW
1725 Woodland Avenue Northwest, Canton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2000 sqft
Spacious DUPLEX 4 bed, 2 full bath - Property Id: 90077 Spacious 2,000 square foot duplex 2nd and 3rd floor available for rent in Canton's historic Vassar Park neighborhood.
Fairgrounds - Clarendon
800 broad ave nw South
800 Broad Avenue Northwest, Canton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1300 sqft
Unit South Available 08/01/20 Three bedroom 1.5 bathroom Smha welcome - Property Id: 319818 Beautiful home that's move in ready. Up to date on smha inspection. Full basement with laundry hook ups. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Vassar Park
409 16th St NW
409 16th Street Northwest, Canton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$625
Large three bedroom apartment - Welcome to 409 16th St NW in Canton. This large 3 bedroom apartment is a must see. Offers plenty of space and is conveniently located to local shopping with easy access to I-77. $35 NON-REFUNDABLE application fee.
Gibbs Area
1313 Spring Ave
1313 Spring Avenue Northeast, Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$550
Two bedroom apartment with nice size rooms. Upstairs apartment, two bedroom, eat in kitchen, nice size living area. Freshly painted and new flooring in some rooms. All utilities are separately metered and responsibility of the tenant.
