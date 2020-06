Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated carpet

Recently renovated three bedroom apartment on Treeside Drive! This second floor apartment features new carpet and fresh paint throughout, basement access with laundry hookups, a private half-bath connected to the master bedroom, kitchen appliances, off-street parking, and is move in ready.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. No pets. No Section 8.