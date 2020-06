Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious two bedroom second floor apartment located in Springfield. Tenant only pays electric, gas and electric is included in rent. Central air conditioning and furnace. Laundry hookup in unit, coin operated laundry room also on site. $35 application fee per adult occupant. Background check will be conducted for Criminal, Civil, Credit, Evictions and Employment Verification. NO SECTION 8 / HOUSING VOUCHERS.