1775 South Arlington St

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Three bedroom ranch style home on South Arlington Ave in Akron! This home features a recently renovated first floor, including new flooring and fresh paint throughout, a basement with laundry hookups, an unfinished attic, a detached two car garage with available shop space in the rear, and a massive yard. The field surrounding the house is included for rent with this property and provides ample space for outdoor activities.



Rent is $700.00 monthly. Kitchen appliances can be supplied for an additional $25 monthly. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. There is also a $200 water deposit. Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis and require an additional deposit.