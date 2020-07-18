All apartments in Akron
1775 South Arlington St
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:05 AM

1775 South Arlington St

1775 South Arlington Street · (330) 434-4343
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1775 South Arlington Street, Akron, OH 44306
Ellet

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$700

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Three bedroom ranch style home on South Arlington Ave in Akron! This home features a recently renovated first floor, including new flooring and fresh paint throughout, a basement with laundry hookups, an unfinished attic, a detached two car garage with available shop space in the rear, and a massive yard. The field surrounding the house is included for rent with this property and provides ample space for outdoor activities.

Rent is $700.00 monthly. Kitchen appliances can be supplied for an additional $25 monthly. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. There is also a $200 water deposit. Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis and require an additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1775 South Arlington St have any available units?
1775 South Arlington St has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1775 South Arlington St have?
Some of 1775 South Arlington St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1775 South Arlington St currently offering any rent specials?
1775 South Arlington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1775 South Arlington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1775 South Arlington St is pet friendly.
Does 1775 South Arlington St offer parking?
Yes, 1775 South Arlington St offers parking.
Does 1775 South Arlington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1775 South Arlington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1775 South Arlington St have a pool?
No, 1775 South Arlington St does not have a pool.
Does 1775 South Arlington St have accessible units?
No, 1775 South Arlington St does not have accessible units.
Does 1775 South Arlington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1775 South Arlington St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1775 South Arlington St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1775 South Arlington St does not have units with air conditioning.
