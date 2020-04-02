All apartments in Akron
1390 North Howard-8B
1390 North Howard-8B

1390 N Howard St · No Longer Available
Location

1390 N Howard St, Akron, OH 44310
Merriman Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Step into the charm of this beautiful 2 bedroom unit in Akron. Two large bedrooms has lots of closet space. The fully equipped kitchen is just perfect for the amateur chef. The ceilings are light-colored hardwood plank with rich, dark beams. All this unit needs is someone like you to call it home.
The Riverview apartment complex offers a mixture of livability, quality, and comfort. It features a variety of apartments including one and two bedrooms. Located in Akron, Riverview provides access to a variety of parks as well as entertainment, shopping, and dining locations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1390 North Howard-8B have any available units?
1390 North Howard-8B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Akron, OH.
What amenities does 1390 North Howard-8B have?
Some of 1390 North Howard-8B's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1390 North Howard-8B currently offering any rent specials?
1390 North Howard-8B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1390 North Howard-8B pet-friendly?
No, 1390 North Howard-8B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Akron.
Does 1390 North Howard-8B offer parking?
Yes, 1390 North Howard-8B does offer parking.
Does 1390 North Howard-8B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1390 North Howard-8B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1390 North Howard-8B have a pool?
No, 1390 North Howard-8B does not have a pool.
Does 1390 North Howard-8B have accessible units?
No, 1390 North Howard-8B does not have accessible units.
Does 1390 North Howard-8B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1390 North Howard-8B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1390 North Howard-8B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1390 North Howard-8B has units with air conditioning.
