Apartment List
/
Off-Campus Housing
/
NY
/
Brooklyn
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:07 PM

336 Apartments For Rent Near Brooklyn

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 10:55 PM
$
10 Units Available
Flatbush
Eleventh and Third Apartments
200 E 11th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,900
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$5,575
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,600
1024 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Eleventh and Third Apartments in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Midwood
1825 Ocean Ave 3M
1825 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$1,925
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Layout Available Immediately in Midwood - Property Id: 240443 Spacious Studio with staight kitchen layout is for rent in the Midwood area. Studio comes with own private balcony space. All amenities are included in the rent.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Flatbush
1326 Ocean Ave
1326 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New Development - 1326 Ocean Ave-3-Bedroom Layout - Property Id: 242017 New Development Spacious Three bedroom with 2 bathrooms for rent offering 3 months free rent for immediate move-in!! Residents can choose between 2 color palettes of apartment

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Crown Heights
834 Sterling Place
834 Sterling Pl, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This bright chic industrial, one bed room condo, is a beauty.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Crown Heights
90 Sullivan Pl
90 Sullivan Place, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,275
4 Bedrooms
Ask
*VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE ? PLEASE INQUIRE.* No Fee- Massive top floor apartment with condo quality finishes. There are three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a private roof-deck, and a private balcony.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Kensington
236 East 5th Street
236 East 5th Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Available July 15th --- 1yr or 2 yr lease optionsGorgeous fully gut-renovated 1 bedroom parlor level, floor-thru apartment with TWO private outdoor spaces loads of amenities!-ALL Utilities (Cooking Gas, Central A/C, Electricity, Heat) included in

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Sheepshead Bay
1808 Ave P
1808 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,495
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*VIDEO TOURS AND A LIMITED NUMBER OF IN-PERSON TOURS NOW AVAILABLE* *No Fee & One Month Free* *Top floor one bedroom with a separate home office. Enjoy NYC skyline views from your private balcony and terrace.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Kensington
310 East 4th Street
310 East 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,990
The time is now to live in a house and have your own office space! Welcome to this gorgeous 4 bedroom/2 bath duplex, with central AC, this is your opportunity to live in a comfortable house that includes a private terrace (deck) in one of the best

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
East Flatbush
651 New York Avenue
651 New York Ave, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home through your Private Elevator to an apartment filled with an abundance of Natural Light, and enjoy the fresh air blowing thru your Private Balcony.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Flatbush
123 Parkside Avenue
123 Parkside Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
The Parkside Brooklyn is a rental residence that directly overlooks one of the most beautiful parks, Prospect Park.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Kensington
189 Minna Street
189 Minna Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Available today! This large 4BR apartment on the Kensington/Borough Park line is ready for move-in! Everything included in the rent, including all utilities! Kitchen recently renovated with granite tile counters, stainless steel appliances

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Windsor Terrace
1224 Prospect Avenue
1224 Prospect Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
** Large, Bright 2BD with Two Balconies, Modern Kitchen with Dishwasher and Through-Wall AC's in an Elevator Building with Laundry, Storage and Rooftop Terrace **This beautifully laid out 2BD apartment is truly a home.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Flatbush
125 Parkside Avenue
125 Parkside Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,213
884 sqft
Great opertunity for a wonderful 2 bed 2 bath in a full service building. Apartment will be avaliable for a 10/1/2019 move in date. September 15th (1pm-3pm)- BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. register.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Windsor Terrace
101 Ocean Parkway
101 Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,070
3 Bedrooms
Ask
No Fee + 1 month free on a 12 month lease or 2 months free on a 2 year lease! Gross rent is $3350 per month. Net effective cost $3070 advertised.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Flatbush
1202 Rogers Ave
1202 Rogers Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
new sun-drenched 2-bedroom home with the most up to date modern finishing’s with ceilings spanning over 11”.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Borough Park
4001 New Utrecht Avenue
4001 New Utrecht Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
4001 New Utrecht Ave is a brand-new Brooklyn development that provides contemporary open-plan residences at an amazing value.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Flatbush
196 Lenox Road
196 Lenox Road, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
With over 2,000 sq ft of living space, 3.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Canarsie
1350 East 84th Street
1350 East 84th Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Immaculate, fully renovated 3 bed 2 bath stunner on a lovely tree lined residential neighborhood of Canarsie.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Flatbush
416 Ocean Avenue
416 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SEE FLOOR PLAN - This unit is beautifully laid out with spacious rooms, hardwood floors, and 10 ft. ceilings. 2 bedrooms + living room + home office/dining room, with stainless appliances and D/W in kitchen.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Flatbush
599 Rogers Avenue
599 Rogers Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
*VIDEO WALKTHROUGH COMING SOON Huge 4 bed, 2 bath unit on the top floor of a small walk-up building.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Windsor Terrace
18 Sherman Street
18 Sherman Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Stunning duplex plus rec room on a coveted Windsor Terrace block is available for rent August 15.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Midwood
1543 E 19th St
1543 E 19th St, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,210
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*VIDEO TOURS AND A LIMITED NUMBER OF IN-PERSON TOURS NOW AVAILABLE* *No Fee + Six Weeks Free!* Have it all with this spacious one bedroom, located in a luxurious building in prime Midwood.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Flatbush
271 Lenox Road
271 Lenox Rd, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
This corner unit at Hello Lenox located at 271 Lenox Road soars 140 feet above the neighborhoods of Flatbush and Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Midwood
1277 E 14th St
1277 East 14th Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,568
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*VIDEO & INTERACTIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AND A LIMITED NUMBER OF IN-PERSON TOURS NOW AVAILABLE* *Spend some time outdoors this summer on your private balcony facing the lush courtyard.

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrooklyn 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College