12 Cottage Ct.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

12 Cottage Ct.

12 Cottage Court · No Longer Available
Location

12 Cottage Court, Newton, MA 02458
Nonantum

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
cats allowed
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
*NO FEE* New bathroom, granite c-tops, new floors, new A/C!! *August 1 2020* Rent directly through management and pay NO BROKER FEES!! Please call, text or email. Email preferred IF YOU ARE REPLYING THROUGH CL, PLEASE INCLUDE YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS IN REPLY Eric Sorenson Leasing Agent Micozzi Management 159 Cambridge St Allston MA 02134 Micozzi Management owns and professionally manages all of our buildings. If this isnt exactly what you are looking for, follow the link below to check out our other apartment options. All our listings are here https://site.yougotlistings.com/100156 As an equal opportunity housing provider, Micozzi Management provides housing opportunities regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, physical or mental disability, familial status or any other classification protected by applicable federal, state or local law. 12 Cottage Ct is a professionally owned and managed building. Tenants here enjoy free heat, hot water and parking. The location is great. Just a 15 minute walk to the Commuter Rail in Newtonville. The 59 and 558 bus have stops right by the building. Lots of local shops and restaurants within walking distance Laundry on site Cat OK

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Cottage Ct. have any available units?
12 Cottage Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
What amenities does 12 Cottage Ct. have?
Some of 12 Cottage Ct.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Cottage Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
12 Cottage Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Cottage Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Cottage Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 12 Cottage Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 12 Cottage Ct. does offer parking.
Does 12 Cottage Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Cottage Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Cottage Ct. have a pool?
No, 12 Cottage Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 12 Cottage Ct. have accessible units?
Yes, 12 Cottage Ct. has accessible units.
Does 12 Cottage Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Cottage Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Cottage Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12 Cottage Ct. has units with air conditioning.
