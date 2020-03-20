Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters cats allowed parking air conditioning some paid utils

*NO FEE* New bathroom, granite c-tops, new floors, new A/C!! *August 1 2020* Rent directly through management and pay NO BROKER FEES!! Please call, text or email. Email preferred IF YOU ARE REPLYING THROUGH CL, PLEASE INCLUDE YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS IN REPLY Eric Sorenson Leasing Agent Micozzi Management 159 Cambridge St Allston MA 02134 Micozzi Management owns and professionally manages all of our buildings. If this isnt exactly what you are looking for, follow the link below to check out our other apartment options. All our listings are here https://site.yougotlistings.com/100156 As an equal opportunity housing provider, Micozzi Management provides housing opportunities regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, physical or mental disability, familial status or any other classification protected by applicable federal, state or local law. 12 Cottage Ct is a professionally owned and managed building. Tenants here enjoy free heat, hot water and parking. The location is great. Just a 15 minute walk to the Commuter Rail in Newtonville. The 59 and 558 bus have stops right by the building. Lots of local shops and restaurants within walking distance Laundry on site Cat OK



Terms: One year lease