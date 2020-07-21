All apartments in Birmingham
Find more places like Highland Cliff.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birmingham, AL
/
Highland Cliff
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:18 AM

Highland Cliff

3401 Cliff Road South ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Birmingham
See all
Highland Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3401 Cliff Road South, Birmingham, AL 35204
Highland Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit K · Avail. now

$590

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit B · Avail. now

$870

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highland Cliff.

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
It’s the perfect synthesis of location, convenience, value, and most importantly, community, that defines an Arbour Valley Communities home – and provides our family of residents with a truly exceptional experience.

Arbour Valley Communities develops, owns, and manages multifamily properties throughout the southeastern United States. And at each and every one of our properties, you’ll find that “Communities” is in our name for a reason. Whether a new luxury market rate apartment development in a major metropolitan area, or an affordable housing complex catering to the elderly and veterans – an Arbour Valley community feels special because it is special.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highland Cliff have any available units?
Highland Cliff has 2 units available starting at $590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does Highland Cliff have?
Some of Highland Cliff's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highland Cliff currently offering any rent specials?
Highland Cliff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highland Cliff pet-friendly?
No, Highland Cliff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does Highland Cliff offer parking?
No, Highland Cliff does not offer parking.
Does Highland Cliff have units with washers and dryers?
No, Highland Cliff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Highland Cliff have a pool?
No, Highland Cliff does not have a pool.
Does Highland Cliff have accessible units?
No, Highland Cliff does not have accessible units.
Does Highland Cliff have units with dishwashers?
No, Highland Cliff does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Highland Cliff?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW
Birmingham, AL 35215
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S
Birmingham, AL 35222
Places at Red Rocks
1534 17th Street South
Birmingham, AL 35205
Town View
2824 Rhodes Circle South
Birmingham, AL 35205
The VUE at Crestwood
1000 Eagle View Dr
Birmingham, AL 35212
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing
Birmingham, AL 35211
The Windsor
3909 Clairmont Avenue
Birmingham, AL 35222
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway
Birmingham, AL 35211

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBirmingham 2 Bedroom Apartments
Birmingham Apartments with PoolsBirmingham Dog Friendly Apartments
Birmingham Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, AL
Alabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, AL
Center Point, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, AL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Five Points SouthGlen IrisForest Park
Sand RidgeHighland ParkSouth Eastlake
Crestwood SouthCrestline

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
The University of Alabama
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity