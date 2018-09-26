Alabama Off-Campus Apartments For Rent
Find your perfect off-campus apartment by choosing your school below
We’re adding new off-campus housing everyday!
Featured
Avenues of Lakeshore
Starting at $836
Updated 2 hrs ago
901 Wildwood Xing
Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$836
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
Featured
The Outlook at Greystone
Starting at $870
Updated 2 hrs ago
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd
Birmingham, AL
Studio
$870
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
Featured
Valora at Homewood
Starting at $795
Updated 2 hrs ago
915 Valley Ridge Dr
Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
2 Bedrooms
$895
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
Featured
The Oxmoor
Starting at $1,191
Updated 2 hrs ago
2850 Venice Rd SW
Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
All Colleges and Universities
Auburn UniversityAuburn University at MontgomeryBirmingham Southern CollegeBishop State Community CollegeChattahoochee Valley Community CollegeFaulkner UniversityJefferson State Community CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus