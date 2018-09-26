Alabama Off-Campus Apartments For Rent

Find your perfect off-campus apartment by choosing your school below

We’re adding new off-campus housing everyday!
Featured
Starting at $836
Updated 2 hrs ago
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing
Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$836
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
Featured
Starting at $870
Updated 2 hrs ago
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd
Birmingham, AL
Studio
$870
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
Featured
Starting at $795
Updated 2 hrs ago
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr
Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
2 Bedrooms
$895
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
Featured
Starting at $1,191
Updated 2 hrs ago
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW
Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
Popular Campuses
Auburn University
Auburn University at Montgomery
Faulkner University
Samford University
The University of Alabama
University of Alabama at Birmingham
All Colleges and Universities
Auburn UniversityAuburn University at MontgomeryBirmingham Southern CollegeBishop State Community CollegeChattahoochee Valley Community CollegeFaulkner UniversityJefferson State Community CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Oakwood UniversitySamford UniversityShelton State Community CollegeSpring Hill CollegeThe University of AlabamaUniversity of Alabama at BirminghamUniversity of Alabama in HuntsvilleUniversity of South Alabama