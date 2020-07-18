637 Van Cortlandt Park

Amenities

This well managed building is located just walking distance to all public transportation and 5 minutes drive to all highways. Each unit has been immaculately remodeled to reflect modern living. Boasting five generously sized rooms, living room, new kitchen, new bath, new appliances, gleaming hardwood floors, ceramic tiling in kitchens and bathrooms, custom cabinetry, crown moldings and in some cases wainscoting on walls. Lobby of building reflects that of one found in New York City, The building does also has a laundry room for convenience. Available for showings!