Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

637 Van Cortlandt Park

637 Van Cortlandt Park Avenue · (914) 377-2371
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

637 Van Cortlandt Park Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10705
Park Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,975

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
lobby
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
lobby
This well managed building is located just walking distance to all public transportation and 5 minutes drive to all highways. Each unit has been immaculately remodeled to reflect modern living. Boasting five generously sized rooms, living room, new kitchen, new bath, new appliances, gleaming hardwood floors, ceramic tiling in kitchens and bathrooms, custom cabinetry, crown moldings and in some cases wainscoting on walls. Lobby of building reflects that of one found in New York City, The building does also has a laundry room for convenience. Available for showings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 Van Cortlandt Park have any available units?
637 Van Cortlandt Park has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 637 Van Cortlandt Park have?
Some of 637 Van Cortlandt Park's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 Van Cortlandt Park currently offering any rent specials?
637 Van Cortlandt Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 Van Cortlandt Park pet-friendly?
No, 637 Van Cortlandt Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yonkers.
Does 637 Van Cortlandt Park offer parking?
Yes, 637 Van Cortlandt Park offers parking.
Does 637 Van Cortlandt Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 637 Van Cortlandt Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 Van Cortlandt Park have a pool?
No, 637 Van Cortlandt Park does not have a pool.
Does 637 Van Cortlandt Park have accessible units?
No, 637 Van Cortlandt Park does not have accessible units.
Does 637 Van Cortlandt Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 637 Van Cortlandt Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 637 Van Cortlandt Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 637 Van Cortlandt Park does not have units with air conditioning.
