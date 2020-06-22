All apartments in Yonkers
Find more places like 580 Bellevue Ave North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yonkers, NY
/
580 Bellevue Ave North
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

580 Bellevue Ave North

580 Bellevue Avenue North · (914) 433-2416
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Yonkers
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

580 Bellevue Avenue North, Yonkers, NY 10703
Northwest Yonkers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Move right in to this spacious 3 BR 2 Full Baths unit with separate dining room in North west Yonkers. Low rentals. Unit has 1500 sq. ft. All hardwood floors and freshly painted, updated kitchen and Baths. Landlord requires one month rent, One month fee and one month security deposit. Excellent credit and Income required. No Pets and Non Smoking tenants only. Tenant has to pay for Heat and electric .NTN search and references required. Close to schools, shops, Parks, Buses and Metro, Parkways and highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 Bellevue Ave North have any available units?
580 Bellevue Ave North has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 580 Bellevue Ave North have?
Some of 580 Bellevue Ave North's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 Bellevue Ave North currently offering any rent specials?
580 Bellevue Ave North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 Bellevue Ave North pet-friendly?
No, 580 Bellevue Ave North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yonkers.
Does 580 Bellevue Ave North offer parking?
Yes, 580 Bellevue Ave North does offer parking.
Does 580 Bellevue Ave North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 580 Bellevue Ave North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 Bellevue Ave North have a pool?
No, 580 Bellevue Ave North does not have a pool.
Does 580 Bellevue Ave North have accessible units?
No, 580 Bellevue Ave North does not have accessible units.
Does 580 Bellevue Ave North have units with dishwashers?
No, 580 Bellevue Ave North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 580 Bellevue Ave North have units with air conditioning?
No, 580 Bellevue Ave North does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 580 Bellevue Ave North?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street
Yonkers, NY 10701
Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave
Yonkers, NY 10701
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St
Yonkers, NY 10701
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street
Yonkers, NY 10701
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St
Yonkers, NY 10701

Similar Pages

Yonkers 1 BedroomsYonkers 2 Bedrooms
Yonkers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYonkers Apartments with Gym
Yonkers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJStamford, CTHoboken, NJ
New Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJ
Edgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYLodi, NJGreenwich, CTRutherford, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Getty Square
Downtown Yonkers

Apartments Near Colleges

Sarah Lawrence CollegeLIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeHudson County Community College
New Jersey City University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity