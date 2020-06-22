580 Bellevue Ave North

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Move right in to this spacious 3 BR 2 Full Baths unit with separate dining room in North west Yonkers. Low rentals. Unit has 1500 sq. ft. All hardwood floors and freshly painted, updated kitchen and Baths. Landlord requires one month rent, One month fee and one month security deposit. Excellent credit and Income required. No Pets and Non Smoking tenants only. Tenant has to pay for Heat and electric .NTN search and references required. Close to schools, shops, Parks, Buses and Metro, Parkways and highways.