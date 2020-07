Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apt. in the Gramatan Hills section of East Yonkers. One of only a few two family homes in this residential area.This bottom floor apartment has been remodeled with new bathroom fixtures and gleaming finished wood floors. Washer & Dryer in apartment. Driveway and rear yard parking included. Easy access to Bronxville train station or walk to Central Park Ave for express bus to Manhattan. Close to all highways and shopping centers. Landlord requires a mimimum of 700 credit score, Last 3 paystubs. Income verification and background check with references from previous landlord.