Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated elevator courtyard accessible

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accessible courtyard elevator

Look no further! This is a generously-sized one bedroom conveniently located near the intersection of Warburton and Glenwood Avenue.Boasting tons of natural light and original details such as hardwood floors, this apartment includes ample storage with four closets and a master bedroom that accommodates a queen-sized bed. Separately, the kitchen features newer cabinetry and sufficient space to fit a dining table.Local attractions include several parks, the Hudson River Museum and is one stop away from notable downtown Yonkers restaurants. Located minutes away from the Glenwood Metro-North Station.Click the link to take a virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yLXKF7P2vQi LSA20315