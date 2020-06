Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Sought after spacious 1 bed Condo rental in Bronxville Glen with large private balcony off living room in 24-7 gated community. Offers hardwood floors throughout except bedroom, New Cabinets just installed in kitchen, new sink, walk-in-closet, Laundry in unit, Central air conditioning. Huge separate storage outside unit. assigned parking, ample visitor parking. Enjoy private outdoor pool in beautiful park like setting. Close to metro north railroad, Bus, shops, Dining, and highways.