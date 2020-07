Amenities

Make this cozy one bedroom apartment your next home. The unit has it's own thermostat so you control the heat. Completely move-in ready, it features new kitchen cabinetry with plenty of storage, counter top space and new appliances. You're only steps away from shopping, schools, parks, public transportation and the Saw Mill River Parkway. If you're looking for privacy and affordability-this is for you. We have an A/O as of 7/11/20