Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

One of a kind mint condition apartment! Updated cherry wood kitchen complete with dishwasher, washer and dryer, gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Must see to appreciate. Are you working remotely from home? This one bedroom apartment has an extra small room for your office presently used for a gym. Centrally located close to transit and shops. This lovely apartment is in perfect move in condition. Credit 720 and above a must. Tenant pays for gas, electric and heat. Cat may be possible. No smoking allowed. Must see to appreciate.