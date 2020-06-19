1080 Warburton

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking

MARVELOUS AND SPACIOUS APARTMENT FOR RENT !!!!!Located in a beautifully maintained complex. alluring hardwood floors and lofty 10 ft ceilings. Enormous eat- kitchen with appliances and a separate dining area. Large bedroom. Plenty of closets through out the apartment Commuters Dream just a quick walk to the Greystone station of Metro North Railroad,only 30 minutes ride to Grand Central. Steps from the walking and biking paths of the Beautiful Croton Aqueduct, and a short drive to Hastings-on-Hudson shopping The building has a private exercise room, Laundry , and storage locker area in the premises. Easy parking on street.