Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

1080 Warburton

1080 Warburton Ave · (917) 751-8594
Location

1080 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY 10701
Northwest Yonkers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
MARVELOUS AND SPACIOUS APARTMENT FOR RENT !!!!!Located in a beautifully maintained complex. alluring hardwood floors and lofty 10 ft ceilings. Enormous eat- kitchen with appliances and a separate dining area. Large bedroom. Plenty of closets through out the apartment Commuters Dream just a quick walk to the Greystone station of Metro North Railroad,only 30 minutes ride to Grand Central. Steps from the walking and biking paths of the Beautiful Croton Aqueduct, and a short drive to Hastings-on-Hudson shopping The building has a private exercise room, Laundry , and storage locker area in the premises. Easy parking on street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 Warburton have any available units?
1080 Warburton has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1080 Warburton have?
Some of 1080 Warburton's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 Warburton currently offering any rent specials?
1080 Warburton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 Warburton pet-friendly?
No, 1080 Warburton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yonkers.
Does 1080 Warburton offer parking?
Yes, 1080 Warburton does offer parking.
Does 1080 Warburton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1080 Warburton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 Warburton have a pool?
No, 1080 Warburton does not have a pool.
Does 1080 Warburton have accessible units?
No, 1080 Warburton does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 Warburton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1080 Warburton has units with dishwashers.
Does 1080 Warburton have units with air conditioning?
No, 1080 Warburton does not have units with air conditioning.
