1 Larkin Plaza
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:49 AM

1 Larkin Plaza

1 Larkin Plz · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Larkin Plz, Yonkers, NY 10701
Downtown Yonkers

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
elevator
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
Massive studio, large enough to be a 1 bedroom if you want to put up walls. The building is great with a gym, community lounge, three outdoor terraces of different levels and a rooftop terrace all for tenant use. There is parking, two elevators, doorman and virtual doorman with an electronic package locker for large items. Unit can come furnished with a few essentials if needed for an additional flat fee. The lease is up in October, and youll have the option to renew it if you want. Additionally, if you work in the city, the building is literally steps from the MNR Yonkers station. Ive personally heard the train coming from the window and have time to run out and make it - almost every time. :)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Larkin Plaza have any available units?
1 Larkin Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yonkers, NY.
What amenities does 1 Larkin Plaza have?
Some of 1 Larkin Plaza's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Larkin Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
1 Larkin Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Larkin Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 1 Larkin Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yonkers.
Does 1 Larkin Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 1 Larkin Plaza offers parking.
Does 1 Larkin Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Larkin Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Larkin Plaza have a pool?
No, 1 Larkin Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 1 Larkin Plaza have accessible units?
No, 1 Larkin Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Larkin Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Larkin Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Larkin Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Larkin Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
