1 Larkin Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator gym parking

Massive studio, large enough to be a 1 bedroom if you want to put up walls. The building is great with a gym, community lounge, three outdoor terraces of different levels and a rooftop terrace all for tenant use. There is parking, two elevators, doorman and virtual doorman with an electronic package locker for large items. Unit can come furnished with a few essentials if needed for an additional flat fee. The lease is up in October, and youll have the option to renew it if you want. Additionally, if you work in the city, the building is literally steps from the MNR Yonkers station. Ive personally heard the train coming from the window and have time to run out and make it - almost every time. :)