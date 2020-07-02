All apartments in White Plains
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:57 AM

One Dekalb

1 DeKalb Ave · (914) 278-7904
Location

1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY 10605

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Dekalb Avenue - PH2 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 Dekalb Avenue - 401 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from One Dekalb.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
doorman
24hr gym
bbq/grill
key fob access
lobby
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
cc payments
courtyard
internet cafe
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
putting green
smoke-free community
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife. Hospitality focused amenities in this community were designed to complement your dynamic lifestyle. Entry features our Virtual Doorperson system which connects video directly to your cell phone, allowing you to provide your guests entry remotely. Instead of a traditional lobby, One Dekalb’s lobby was designed as a co-work space featuring soaring ceilings with plenty of natural light, and energetic spaces conducive to your daily grind. This includes a media wall, interactive media table, and complementary coffee. Sprint up to our fully equipped fitness center featuring state-of-the-art virtual trainer Peloton bikes, Peloton Treadmills, and cross training equipment. Perhaps our best amenity is our rooftop entertaining oasis with lounge seating, barbeque grills, greenspace, and the perfect venue for your next personal or networking event. Lighthouse Living Management is proud to host complimentary resident events throughout the year in these spaces for residents, and their furry family members. We are not only pet friendly, we are pet lovers! One Dekalb’s smart apartment homes feature keyless smart Dorma Kabba system, and Deako dimmable smart lighting throughout, engineered hardwood flooring, upgraded modern tile and vanity lit mirrors in baths, quartz surfaces, stainless steel appliances, and a washer/dryer in every unit. Enjoy the best of both worlds as you jet between White Plains and Manhattan’s Grand Central in 35 minutes on the express. We look forward to showing you around!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: $1000-1 Month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: 80 lbs.
Dogs
restrictions: 80 lbs
Parking Details: Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does One Dekalb have any available units?
One Dekalb has 2 units available starting at $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does One Dekalb have?
Some of One Dekalb's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and putting green. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is One Dekalb currently offering any rent specials?
One Dekalb is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is One Dekalb pet-friendly?
Yes, One Dekalb is pet friendly.
Does One Dekalb offer parking?
Yes, One Dekalb offers parking.
Does One Dekalb have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, One Dekalb offers units with in unit laundry.
Does One Dekalb have a pool?
No, One Dekalb does not have a pool.
Does One Dekalb have accessible units?
Yes, One Dekalb has accessible units.
Does One Dekalb have units with dishwashers?
Yes, One Dekalb has units with dishwashers.
Does One Dekalb have units with air conditioning?
Yes, One Dekalb has units with air conditioning.
