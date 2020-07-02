Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse doorman 24hr gym bbq/grill key fob access lobby accessible elevator garage parking cc payments courtyard internet cafe nest technology online portal package receiving putting green smoke-free community

Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife. Hospitality focused amenities in this community were designed to complement your dynamic lifestyle. Entry features our Virtual Doorperson system which connects video directly to your cell phone, allowing you to provide your guests entry remotely. Instead of a traditional lobby, One Dekalb’s lobby was designed as a co-work space featuring soaring ceilings with plenty of natural light, and energetic spaces conducive to your daily grind. This includes a media wall, interactive media table, and complementary coffee. Sprint up to our fully equipped fitness center featuring state-of-the-art virtual trainer Peloton bikes, Peloton Treadmills, and cross training equipment. Perhaps our best amenity is our rooftop entertaining oasis with lounge seating, barbeque grills, greenspace, and the perfect venue for your next personal or networking event. Lighthouse Living Management is proud to host complimentary resident events throughout the year in these spaces for residents, and their furry family members. We are not only pet friendly, we are pet lovers! One Dekalb’s smart apartment homes feature keyless smart Dorma Kabba system, and Deako dimmable smart lighting throughout, engineered hardwood flooring, upgraded modern tile and vanity lit mirrors in baths, quartz surfaces, stainless steel appliances, and a washer/dryer in every unit. Enjoy the best of both worlds as you jet between White Plains and Manhattan’s Grand Central in 35 minutes on the express. We look forward to showing you around!