apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:38 AM
116 Apartments for rent in White Plains, NY with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
18 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,209
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,412
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,159
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
$
18 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,285
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
40 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,190
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,285
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
21 Lake Street
21 Lake Street, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1070 sqft
A renter's delight ! This bright, updated apartment is turnkey with nothing left undone.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
300 Mamaroneck Avenue
300 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom in the heart of White Plains boasts an open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closet with shelving system, spacious bathroom and a Washer/Dryer in unit. Hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
25 Rockledge Avenue
25 Rockledge Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful open-floor plan unit with serene balcony views in this luxury condo complex with Concierge & Guarded Gatehouse. This unit has been painted; carpets cleaned which are a neutral color. Beautiful Granite Counter-tops in Kitchen.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1 Renaissance Square
1 Renaissance Sq, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,300
1172 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Must see luxurious one-bedroom condo at Ritz Carlton. With floor to ceiling windows, gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, and spa-like bath with marble finishes. Come enjoy the convenience of hotel-style living with 24 hour concierge services.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
48 Chatterton Parkway
48 Chatterton Parkway, White Plains, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2400 sqft
This beautiful fully furnished (pls inquire about renting without furnishing options), Mediterranean Colonial home offers timeless features that truly makes this home very unique.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
10 City Place
10 City Pl, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,875
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trump Tower at City Center offers a distinctive lifestyle. Opulent, sleek, breathtaking, fun, resident centric and easy living are just some of the words that come to mind when describing the Tower. The elegant lobby of Crena Marfil and St.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
30 Lake Street
30 Lake St, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
938 sqft
TOP FLOOR with 9ft ceilings. Large 2 bedroom with 1 bath with an open floor plan- lots of space. Central air/heat, assigned GARAGE parking spot- included in rent. It has been beautifully renovated.
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
452 Rosedale Avenue
452 Rosedale Avenue, White Plains, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
3200 sqft
Beautiful 5bd 4bth Center Hall colonial, with renovated Kitchen, featuring white high-end quartz counter-tops, new Energy Efficient stainless steel appliances, wood-floors throughout, all renovated bathrooms, Marvin windows, expansive deck off the
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
39 Sterling Avenue
39 Sterling Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
780 sqft
Move in condition Completely updated unit. One bedroom with Washer dryer in unit, Walk in closet, Balcony, TWO(2)assigned parking spaces. Central A/C , Skylights, Elevator building. This is a 16 unit Condo.
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
696 Ridgeway
696 Ridgeway Road, White Plains, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
5180 sqft
Spacious 8 Room Colonial in a lovely White Plains neighborhood. Wonderfully crafted high-end finishes throughout. Hardwood floors, some featuring inlaid wood detail.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
55 Mckinley Avenue
55 McKinley Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
962 sqft
Contemporary loft style apartment in a classically beautiful converted school house building on a quiet tree lined street. Large 1 bedroom & 1 1/2 baths. New Bamboo hardwood floors, high 13 ft.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
154 Church Street
154 Church Street, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
First floor of a charming two-family Victorian house which is graced with period details including a stained glass window and classic woodwork. Beautiful apartment features a bright spacious living room, eat in Kitchen, hall bath with double sink.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
125 Battle Avenue
125 Battle Avenue, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2600 sqft
New On Market. Will Not be on Market Long. No Pets & No Smoking. Lovely updated move in condition, Sunny and bright home. Walk to White Plains Metro North Train Station, Bus, shops and Down town WP.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
10 Stewart Place
10 Stewart Place, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1175 sqft
Luxury building with doorman/concierge, walk to downtown White Plains and to shops, restaurants, trains and buses. Building offers Indoor pool, gym and a function room.
Results within 1 mile of White Plains
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
308 Woodland Hills Road
308 Woodland Hills Rd, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
EASY SHOW. UNIT VACANT. KEYS ON LOCK BOX. SUNNY BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATHROOM DUPLEX. ENTRY FOYER. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH PARQUET FLOORS / BALCONY. LONG GALLEY KITCHEN WITH CERAMIC FLOORS, DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE / POWDER ROOM.
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
2 Ironwood Lane
2 Ironwood Lane, Harrison, NY
6 Bedrooms
$9,500
5940 sqft
Drive down the tree lined driveway into a beautiful scenic setting to celebrate nature at its finest. A Harvest of Features found on this spectacular 2 acre property, which includes its own pond with fountain and waterfall, tennis court.
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
113 Eden Court
113 Eden Court, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
2646 sqft
Valimar offers Country Club Lifestyle w/ In-Ground Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
87 Cloverdale Avenue
87 Cloverdale Avenue, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
725 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location! Walk to North White plains train station.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
23 Maplewood Road
23 Maplewood Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1742 sqft
Leave Manhattan for Westchester. Wonderful sun filled 3 bed room home on quiet tree lined street in Hartsdale. Interior and exterior have been painted, front walk way has been replaced.
