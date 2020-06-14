/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:00 PM
112 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in White Plains, NY
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,120
709 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
41 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,242
772 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,107
737 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,228
710 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
4 Units Available
The Churchill
345 Main St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,158
Recently renovated units with wood flooring, eat-in kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Within easy walking distance of shopping, dining and the commuter rail.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
5 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,300
799 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2 Soundview Ave
2 Soundview Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Fully Renovated 1 BR / 1 BA - Available for immediate occupancy is a fully renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Laminate flooring in the kitchen & entrance way and carpeted living room and bedroom.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
205 W Post Road
205 West Post Road, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
750 sqft
Rental available in White Plains! This 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment features updated kitchen appliances and is just minutes away from Downtown White Plains which offers shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
10 Stewart Place
10 Stewart Place, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,650
822 sqft
GREAT VALUE! Premier Upscale Condo Complex walkable to Train, Bus & all downtown White Plains has to offer.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
10 Lake Street
10 Lake St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,975
725 sqft
Location, location, location. Bright spacious one bedroom completely renovated in the heart of downtown White Plains with parking for rent. Resident manager, new floors, new kitchen, new bathroom a must see!
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
55 Mckinley Avenue
55 McKinley Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1016 sqft
1-bedroom loft living with 13.5 foot ceilings in sought after converted schoolhouse! Commuter s paradise with half mile walk to Metro North then as little as 37 minutes to Grand Central.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
10 Cottage Place
10 Cottage Place, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,700
796 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity to rent a beautiful, recently renovated 1 Bedroom condominium in the luxurious Pavilion building. The living/dining room features hardwood floors & stunning modern chandelier.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
14 Nosband Avenue
14 Nosband Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,080
809 sqft
Welcome to one of the nicest in White Plains, LIVE!! where it all happens WHITE PLAINS!!! easy access to Mamaroneck Avenue, all shops, stores, restaurants, buses, schools, worship is walking distance on Old Mamaroneck Avenue, bus to Metro North,
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
59 Old Mamaroneck Road
59 Old Mamaroneck Rd, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
NO FEE's great location.. Renovated WITH REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS..convenient to all..parking available around the block (Shapham Lot) Resident Parking listed at a cost of $ 192 per quarter or $ 715 per year. Possible indoor parking for $100.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
21 Lake Street
21 Lake Street, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
816 sqft
Welcome to the Parkview! Come check out this spacious corner unit with tons of new updates. New granite counter tops in both the kitchen and bathroom, new stainless steel appliances, new laminate flooring throughout.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
4 Martine Avenue
4 Martine Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
815 sqft
Phenomenal rental location and it doesn't get better then this, furnished or unfurnished. Large bright one bedroom with washer/dryer in the unit. Concierge 24/7 and has a state of the art health club with pool & spa.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
1 Renaissance Square
1 Renaissance Sq, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,300
1172 sqft
Must see luxurious one-bedroom condo at Ritz Carlton. With floor to ceiling windows, gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, and spa-like bath with marble finishes. Come enjoy the convenience of hotel-style living with 24 hour concierge services.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
30 Windsor Terrace
30 Windsor Terrace, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Come see this beautiful one bedroom apartment at The Granada Arms in the heart of White Plains. It boasts new eat-in kitchen with granite and gorgeous glass backsplash, and light streams in through the abundant windows. Hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
39 Sterling Avenue
39 Sterling Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
780 sqft
Move in condition Completely updated unit. One bedroom with Washer dryer in unit, Walk in closet, Balcony, TWO(2)assigned parking spaces. Central A/C , Skylights, Elevator building. This is a 16 unit Condo.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
4 barker Avenue, #1JJ
4 Barker Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
This Massive one bedroom has tons of closet space, L shaped living room with separate dinning area off of the kitchen, Kitchen has full size appliances with dishwasher, Wood floors through out the apartment, nice size bathroom that is tiled, Master
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Gramercy
2 Canfield Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,165
729 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in White Plains. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer.
Results within 1 mile of White Plains
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
60 E Hartsdale Avenue
60 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
825 sqft
Sunny and bright apartment with golf course views! Apartment features an entry foyer, full eat-in kitchen, large living room, spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Tudor building.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
75 NETHERMONT AVE
75 Nethermont Avenue, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
800 sqft
Easy access to this beautiful 1 bedroom ground level apartment.Room for 1 car off street parking.This property comes completly ready to move in furnished and ready to go.We supply it all.
Results within 5 miles of White Plains
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Chickahominy
16 Units Available
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,335
827 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
