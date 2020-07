Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed elevator parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center clubhouse game room guest parking hot tub internet access lobby media room online portal package receiving playground trash valet

Just blocks from the White Plains Metro-North Train Station, and only a short distance from New York City, Avalon White Plains is the perfect place to rent. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, Avalon White Plains is located in a vibrant Westchester neighborhood, close to great dining and shopping, but far away from the noise in the City. Everything you need to be comfortable and content! World-class amenities and features in addition to a location that can’t be beat!