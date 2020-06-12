/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM
182 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in White Plains, NY
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
43 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,270
1688 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
196 Martine Avenue
196 Martine Ave, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1200 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms in the heart of White Plains with washer/dryer in unit! Gorgeous open kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, hardwood floors throughout, separate dining alcove off living room with 2 bedrooms adjacent.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
48 Chatterton Parkway
48 Chatterton Parkway, White Plains, NY
This beautiful fully furnished (pls inquire about renting without furnishing options), Mediterranean Colonial home offers timeless features that truly makes this home very unique.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
696 Ridgeway
696 Ridgeway Road, White Plains, NY
Spacious 8 Room Colonial in a lovely White Plains neighborhood. Wonderfully crafted high-end finishes throughout. Hardwood floors, some featuring inlaid wood detail.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
25 Macy Avenue
25 Macy Avenue, White Plains, NY
Stately Ackerman Colonial sitting on lush .48 acre on a beautiful street along other stately homes in sought-after Gedney Farms Estates, filled with natural light.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
74 Lynton Place
74 Lynton Place, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,330
1400 sqft
This first floor three bedroom apartment is like a house. The large eat-in kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, and living room are perfect for entertaining.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
25 City Place
25 City Place, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,300
1918 sqft
Luxury Living in The Lofts at City Center. No detail has been overlooked in the design of this well-appointed, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath residence.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
128 Chatterton Parkway
128 Chatterton Parkway, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1213 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated townhouse style apartment in walking distance to White Plains train station and downtown area.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
690 Ridgeway
690 Ridgeway Road, White Plains, NY
4 bedroom, 5 bathrooms Custom home in prestigious Ridgeway area.
Results within 1 mile of White Plains
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
115 Alexander Avenue
115 Alexander Avenue, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1850 sqft
Impeccably Maintained Stunning Single Family Home for Rent, Nestled near the heart of Hartsdale on a Tree Lined Street.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD
109 Pleasant Ridge Road, Harrison, NY
Available 09/15/20 GRAND BRICK EXQUISITE LUXURY HOME 3 year lease ! - Property Id: 284369 LOOKING FOR A SAFE BEAUTIFUL QUIET GORGEOUS HOME WITH SPECIMEN PLANTS PUTTING GREEN 5 PLUS BEDROOMS 7 BATHS GREEN LAWNS OF BEAUTY 3 year lease Apply at
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
160 Lakeview Avenue
160 Lakeview Avenue East, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1350 sqft
Bright, Spacious and incredibly well maintained apartment in Silver Lake offers great space, large rooms and includes 3 bedroom - 2 baths as well as EIK, DNRM & LVRM. Ample Street parking available.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
21 Highridge Road
21 Highridge Road, Harrison, NY
SINGLE FAMILY LOVELY AND SPACIOUS HOME ON A CUL-DE-SAC. Feel at home in this beautiful 5 bedroom house with many upgrades, central AC and hardwood floors throughout. New master marble bath and new hall granite bath.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
62 Park Road
62 Park Road, Scarsdale, NY
Please note there is a main house and a cottage containing two separate residences. Main house has 6467 sq ft and Cottage has 1051 sq ft.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
18 Camelot Court
18 Camolet Court, Westchester County, NY
Enjoy the Country Club Lifestyle in Valimar....Inground Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground. Impeccable 5 BR Colonial Home on Quiet Cul-De-Sac.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
80 Landmark Court
80 Landmark Court, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,100
2514 sqft
NEW KITCHEN & HARDWOOD FLOORS ON 2 LEVELS!! Your not just renting a home..but a LIFESTYLE! This 3 BR Colonial on Cul-De-Sac is situated in a PRIVATE SETTING with Beautiful Views of a Wooded Area.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
308 Woodland Hills Road
308 Woodland Hills Rd, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1500 sqft
EASY SHOW. UNIT VACANT. KEYS ON LOCK BOX. SUNNY BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATHROOM DUPLEX. ENTRY FOYER. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH PARQUET FLOORS / BALCONY. LONG GALLEY KITCHEN WITH CERAMIC FLOORS, DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE / POWDER ROOM.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
36 Ovation Court
36 Ovation Court, Westchester County, NY
COUNTRY CLUB LIFESTYLE in the Valimar Community...Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6 Limerick Court
6 Limerick Ct, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
2238 sqft
3 BR Colonial Home in the Valimar Community offers Country Club Lifestyle w/Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground. Dramatic 2-Story Entry Foyer &, Living Rm.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
21 Kingston Road
21 Kingston Road, Scarsdale, NY
Location, location , location, two blocks from the GreenAcres elementary school and playground. Just minutes to the Hartsdale train station. Enter into this picture perfect Mediterranean home set back on a flat .25 acre lot.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
113 Eden Court
113 Eden Court, Westchester County, NY
Valimar offers Country Club Lifestyle w/ In-Ground Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7 Ironwood Lane
7 Ironwood Lane, Harrison, NY
Elegantly appointed for entertaining which has been carefully remodeled to preserve its vintage style. Huge flagstone patio. Heated inground pool with large pool house. Tennis court has been completely redone to enhance your outdoor enjoyment .
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2 Ironwood Lane
2 Ironwood Lane, Harrison, NY
Drive down the tree lined driveway into a beautiful scenic setting to celebrate nature at its finest. A Harvest of Features found on this spectacular 2 acre property, which includes its own pond with fountain and waterfall, tennis court.
1 of 7
Last updated June 11 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
41 Park ave
41 Park Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2000 sqft
Available for Rent Spacious 3 level unit with backyard Patio , 1 car garage on quiet road . Features Large Master Bedroom with Master bath, 2 other spacious bedrooms , eat in Kitchen , laundry on 1st floor .
Similar Pages
White Plains 1 BedroomsWhite Plains 2 BedroomsWhite Plains 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWhite Plains 3 BedroomsWhite Plains Accessible ApartmentsWhite Plains Apartments under $1,600
White Plains Apartments under $1,800White Plains Apartments with BalconyWhite Plains Apartments with GarageWhite Plains Apartments with GymWhite Plains Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWhite Plains Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NY
Greenwich, CTMineola, NYRidgefield, NJPort Chester, NYBergenfield, NJOssining, NYRiver Edge, NJDarien, CTMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NY